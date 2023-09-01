Do you wear an Apple watch or any kind of Fitbit wristband regularly? If yes, it’s high time you should clean them, as a recent study found the presence of harmful bacteria on different wristbands.

Published in the science journal Advances in Infectious Diseases, researchers from the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) have uncovered some shocking facts on how your latest Fitbit wristbands can make you sick.

Bacteria and Fitbit wristbands: What the new study highlights?

The research highlights the presence of harmful germs on wristbands. (Photo via Pexels/Marek Levak)

The research highlights the presence of harmful germs like Staphylococcus spp and E.coli on various wristbands. That’s because they're exposed to various contacts and surfaces throughout the day.

Researchers from the FAU tested rubber, plastic, leather, cloth and metal (silver and gold) wristbands. They found that 95% of wristbands were contaminated with harmful germs. While 60% of wristbands were found to be contaminated with E.coli, 30% were found with Pseudomonas spp, and 85% of wristbands carried Staphylococcus spp.

Researchers highlighted that people who wore their Apple watches or Fitbit wristbands during exercise sessions carried high levels of staphylococcal infection. These dangerous bacteria can cause a wide variety of health problems, including pneumonia, cellulitis and blood infections.

Interestingly, wristbands made from metal like gold and silver were the cleanest and had very little germs compared to other materials.

Material of wristbands matters a lot, say researchers

Material of the wristband matters. (Photo via Pexels/Vedant Sharma)

Out of all wristband materials, those made from plastic and rubber were found to have higher levels of bacterial growth.

However, bands made from metals had little to no bacterial counts. Overall, that means rubber and plastic wristbands make an ideal hotbed for germs, as their porous surface attracts more bacterial growth.

Researchers also highlighted the fact that there was no difference in bacterial counts when the bands were used by different genders. In the study, researchers also tested the effects of surface cleaning products like Lysol disinfectant spray, 70% ethanol, alcohol wipes and apple cider vinegar.

They found that Lysol and ethanol were the most effective on all materials, as they killed 99.99% of germs within 30 seconds. Meanwhile, apple cider vinegar, was the least effective and also required two minutes to eliminate the germs.

According to Nwadiuto Esiobu, the senior author of the study:

"The taxonomy and quantity of bacteria the study found show that there is a need for regular sanitation of these surfaces. Even at relatively low numbers, these pathogens are of public health significance."

In conclusion, researchers suggest that people who wear their wristbands daily, particularly those made from rubber and plastic, should be most cautious about cleaning their bands to prevent infections and serious health conditions.

They also noted that active gym goers and people who work at hospitals should be more particular with cleaning their wristbands to avoid infecting patients.

How can you clean your Fitbit bands?

Cleaning Fitbit bands are important. (Photo via freepik/ArthurHidden)

To clean your bands, detach it from your watch, and simply rinse it under running water. Alternatively, you can also wipe it using a cotton pad dipped in alcohol.

If the band has any kind of stain, scrubbing the area with a soft toothbrush and soap can help. Make sure you don’t use any chemical-based cleaning detergents, as they tend to stick on the bands even after washing and may lead to skin irritation.