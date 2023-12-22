Holiday Hangover: Tips to Enjoy the Festival Season Without Guilt

The phrase "holiday hangover" refers to the generalized sense of exhaustion, tension and unease that may follow a period of holiday celebrations or vacation. It refers to the mental or physical fallout from a holiday time rather than a literal hangover from overindulging in alcohol.

People may experience physical exhaustion during a period of festivities or vacation as a result of schedule adjustments, travel, or late-night activities. Family get-togethers, social gatherings, and holiday preparations may all be stressful sometimes. When people get back into their regular work routines, there could be lingering stress in the aftermath.

Not only the changed schedule, but the meals, sweets, and perhaps overindulgence are all part of the holiday season. This can also result in a holiday hangover.

How to manage a holiday hangover?

Managing holiday hangovers can help enjoying the party. (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Naglestad)

Planning, taking care of oneself, and practicing mindfulness are all necessary to prevent and manage holiday hangovers. The following advice can help you get through the holidays and lessen the emotional and physical fallout:

1) Have reasonable expectations

Regarding what you can achieve over the holidays, be realistic. Refrain from overcommitting to work, events, or activities. Make sure to give yourself enough time to rest and unwind when creating your schedule. Prioritize your happy hobbies and take it slow.

2) Hydration is the key

Dehydration might worsen your epic hangover, but it's not the only thing that can cause it. Make sure you drink enough water before, during, and after consuming alcohol. You should also have a glass of water for every alcoholic beverage.

3) Choose flat drinks over bubbly ones

While it may seem more joyous to toast the New Year or any occasion with a glass of bubbly, it turns out that mixers and sparkling drinks might actually exacerbate your hangover. Researchers in the UK discovered that the gas bubbles in carbonated drinks stimulate the stomach, speeding up the blood's absorption of alcohol.

Opt for flat drinks instead of bubbly. (Image via Unsplash/ Deleece Cook)

4) Eat right

Everyone is aware that drinking alcohol when starving almost always ends badly. This is so that your body has more time to metabolize alcohol effectively since food slows down the absorption of alcohol. Prior to drinking, eating a meal high in protein, good fats, and complex carbs will assist in lining the stomach. A healthy breakfast replenishes and restores the blood sugar that alcohol depletes.

5) Spice up with curcumin

One substance that has strong anti-inflammatory and liver-detoxifying effects is curcumin. It can assist in preventing hangover headaches. Furthermore, studies demonstrate that curcumin effectively shields the liver from harm brought on by long-term alcohol consumption.

Before the party, take a curcumin supplement or add the spice to mixed drinks for a taste boost. A straightforward turmeric martini can be made by combining vodka, carrot juice, honey, and a good dose of turmeric.

Remember that holiday hangovers are common and transient. The contrast between the elevated experiences of the holiday season and the return to regular life frequently causes them. Getting enough sleep, keeping healthy habits, allowing yourself some time to recover, and easing back into regular routines are some strategies for handling a vacation hangover.

It's common to feel a little off after the holidays, but you can help yourself recover and get back into your regular schedule by making a conscious effort to take care of yourself.