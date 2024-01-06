How did 14-year-old Maisie-Jade Thornton pass away in her sleep just 2 days after Christmas?

An occasion like Christmas brings joy and laughter, but for the Thornton family, it came along with a wave of sorrow and pain. Fourteen-year-old British girl Maisie-Jade Thornton, daughter of Stewart Thornton and Rhiannon, died in her sleep two days after Christmas. The demise of Maisie Thornton has left the family in shock and great pain.

The whole family, including Maisie, was celebrating Christmas in Accrington, Lancashire. In this article, we will explore the news about Maisie and what happened to her exactly two days after Christmas.

A British family suffers a Christmas tragedy

Maisie-Jade Thorton was spending time with her father Stewart Thornton and step-mum Mel Stott happily during Christmas.

Maisie-Jade's aunt, Kelly Hodgson, told LancsLive:

"They had like 13 or 14 family members over for Christmas Day, my brother and his girlfriend Mel, she really enjoyed herself, she had a really good Christmas Day. I've got a picture of her smiling. She was happy with all her presents, she got all sorts."

The young girl was staying at her mom’s place after the Boxing Day where everything turned upside down for the British family. Kelly further explained:

"She had just gone to sleep as normal. Her mum found her in the morning when she went down."

It is being suspected that Maisie experienced a seizure in her sleep as she was diagnosed with epilepsy four years ago. On this, Kelly added:

"She was just so nice and caring and she would do anything for anyone. She was always smiling, always. We called her 'Moo' as well, the whole family called her Maisie Moo. It's just broken us as a family. I mean it's brought us together even more, but it's just broken us. We don't know what to do with ourselves."

What may have caused Maisie’s death?

Maisie-Jade Thorton was diagnosed with epilepsy four years ago and had been struggling with it since. She was a healthy kid before the diagnosis but later experienced “quite a few” seizures and after the diagnosis; the seizures were usually bad.

Since her death, everyone close to her has been expressing their emotions. Stewart Thornton told LancsLive:

"We will always love and miss her."

Symptoms and treatment of epilepsy

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. Symptoms vary, ranging from brief lapses in awareness, to convulsions. Treatment often involves antiepileptic medications which help in controlling the seizures. Simple lifestyle changes can help, like maintaining a regular sleep schedule and managing stress.

For individuals with refractory epilepsy, surgical options or neuromodulation devices like vagus nerve stimulators may be considered. Close monitoring and taking advice from your medical adviser are necessary treatment tools.

The British family is in great sorrow after Maisie’s death. Epilepsy is a condition that should be taken seriously one should be aware of its symptoms and treatments.