How to add Garlic for Weight Loss in your Diet

In recent times, the use of garlic for weight loss has been the topic of several discussions in the health industry, with popular health experts recommending to add it in the weight loss diet for significant results. But garlic has been used as a medicine to cure coughs and colds for ages due to its property of boosting immunity.

Its strong aroma makes it a culinary delight and a popular ingredient in kitchens and restaurants. Its strong taste also comes with health benefits, a bonus, right?

Hence, in this article, we will tell you the several health benefits of eating garlic, and dive deep into the science behind eating garlic for weight loss, which will give you an appropriate idea of why to add garlic for weight loss.

Benefits of Garlic for Weight Loss

Apart from just adding that pungent smell to your foods, eating garlic is one of the best additions you can make to your lifestyle. This humble bulb is full of nutrition, hence eating garlic for weight loss is just one of those extra benefits. Here are five major ways in which eating garlic for weight loss can be very effective:

#1 Boosts Metabolism

(Image via Pexels/Leandro Boogalu)

Eating garlic for weight loss is an effective way to reduce weight because it is known for its property to boost metabolism. Garlic is rich in a compound called allicin, which stimulates the production of norepinephrine, a hormone which is responsible for increasing the body's metabolism.

Hence, adding garlic for weight loss will not only help you in burning fat but also result in increasing the body's defense mechanism from diseases.

#2 Controls Hunger Pangs

(Image via Pexels/ JÉSHOOTS)

While you are losing weight, one of the most important factors that should be considered is to control your appetite. Hunger pangs are one of the most annoying things to experience while being on a calorie-deficit diet.

Eating garlic helps regulate the hormones that induce hunger. Leptin is the hormone which signals the mind when the stomach is full. Studies show that eating garlic leads to the brain's sensitivity towards leptin, which will result in us feeling more full, and eating fewer calories.

#3 Full of Nutrition

(Image via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

Adding garlic for weight loss to your diet will not just help to shred those extra fats from your body, but it also comes with several additional nutritional benefits. The sulphur-containing compound allicin, which is responsible for the strong aroma, has both anti-inflammatory as well as antimicrobial properties, which makes it a very effective ingredient in Ayurvedic medicines for its property of fighting numerous diseases.

#4 Burns Fats

(Image via Pexels/Anna Tarazevich)

Garlic, along with increasing appetite and overall metabolism of the body, also helps in burning fat cells. The compounds present in garlic, prevent the growth of fat cells, which ultimately prevent the body's overall weight gain.

Though eating garlic for weight loss cannot solely help you in achieving massive results, adding it to a balanced diet, and doing moderate exercises can make significant changes to the body, leading to a healthier composition.

#5 Improves Blood Flow

(Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Stable blood sugar levels are very important for the overall weight management of the body, and eating garlic for weight loss plays a vital role in it. The presence of Allicin in garlic improves insulin sensitivity which helps the body to absorb glucose more efficiently in the blood.

This prevents sudden blood spikes, that often lead to abnormal blood sugar levels. By controlling blood sugar levels, garlic prevents the risk of sudden weight gain with heavy food intake.

Ways to add Garlic in your Diet

#1 Raw Garlic

(Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Eating garlic raw is the most effective way to get the most allicin content. If chewing garlic feels distressing or uncomfortable, add crushed garlic to your salads and your side meals.

#2 Roasted Garlic

(Image via Pexels/Amelia Hallsworth)

Roasting garlic will mellow its strong flavor, while still retaining its health benefits. You can add roasted garlic as an ingredient in your food, and also eat it as a spread in toast, or as an add-on in roasted vegetables.

#3 Garlic Supplements

(Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

While consuming garlic for weight loss may show significant results, it often gets a bit challenging to eat garlic every single day, and supplements thus help. However, it is always recommended to consult a physician, before incorporating it into your diet.

#4 Garlic And Lime Juice

Lime juice is one of the most effective ingredients to burn fat. Adding it with crushed garlic and warm water to create a homogenous mixture will produce an elixir that can do wonders. Make sure to take your time while drinking the glass thoroughly.

(Image via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

#5 Raw Garlic and Honey

Garlic can be more beneficial in weight loss if it is consumed with honey. Crush a handful of raw garlic, add some honey, and make a smooth paste out of it. Wait for a few minutes and then eat it on an empty stomach.

Garlic and honey (Image via Pexels/ Mareefe)

While adding garlic for weight loss is not exactly a magic healer, adding it to your weight loss diet can give you significant results. Garlic acts as a metabolism-boosting agent, improves your blood flow, burns through stern blood cells, and regulates your appetite. What more could you ask for?

However, before adding garlic supplements specifically to your daily intake regimen, it is always wise to consult a medical professional to stay away from any possible side effects.