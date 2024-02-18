How American footballer Travis Kelce's diet combines taste with nutrients?

Maintaining an amazing physique while still being able to enjoy mouthwatering delicacies might sound like an impossible task, but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s diet is truly a remarkable example of this.

Travis has become a game-changing force in the NFL with the strength, speed, and agility he shows in his games at the tight end position. He has been renowned for his ability to create mismatches as well as his exceptional route-running.

The 6-foot-5 tall athlete weighs about 250 pounds and follows a 4000-calorie diet. This diet is nothing like you would have imagined after looking at Travis Kelce’s top-tier physique. He sticks to this diet on game and training days, which proves that you can still manage a healthy diet without compromising on taste.

Let’s look further to see which flavorful dishes are a part of Travis Kelce’s diet and why these dishes are not just delicious but also packed with many nutrients that help Travis perform so well in his games.

Travis Kelce’s Diet: What are Travis’ most favorite foods?

Secret behind Travis Kelce’s physique (Image from Vecstock on Freepik)

Travis’ older brother Jason Kelce called him a ‘picky eater’ on one of their podcasts @newheightshow on Youtube. For an athlete like him, this can be quite problematic. For most people, eating healthy means sticking to bland and boiled foods, but Travis Kelce’s diet has been curated while keeping in mind his love for flavorful foods.

Travis’s game and physique both have attracted a huge fan following for the athlete. Fans have forever been excited to know about his diet and Kelce has finally spilled some beans about the same.

1. Start with a Sugar Punch - French Toast

Travis Kelce’s diet routine generally begins with a sweet stack of French toast for breakfast. He swears by this breakfast classic as it gives a good start to his energy levels with all the carbohydrates.

Speaking about this special breakfast routine, Travis told Men’s Journal:

“I’m big on French toast. Always eat that at the team’s pregame meal.”

While French toast may seem to be unhealthy as a breakfast item, one must note that it also contains many essential nutrients like proteins, Vitamin B6, Iron, Calcium, and Magnesium. No wonder how Travis is so high on energy before his games!

2. Meaty Deliciousness – Steak

Kelce’s dad is a grill master himself (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

For muscle-building and major exertion activities, health experts have always recommended a high-protein diet. In Travis Kelce’s diet, this is taken care of by hearty servings of steak. Kelce’s dad is a grill master, showing how the love for steaks has been running down in his family for generations.

Yes, red meat consumption and its link to various health problems has been a heated topic for quite some time. However, it cannot be neglected that animal meat is an excellent source of protein, Vitamin B12 and Zinc. All these are essential for muscle strength and immunity, and an athlete cannot cut short on these nutrients.

3. Dash of Greens – Spinach

Despite being a picky eater, Travis Kelce’s diet includes spinach as this leafy green veggie incorporates anti-inflammatory properties. Its nutrients allow faster recovery of muscles after sports exertion.

The inclusion of spinach in Travis Kelce’s diet emphasizes the importance of including nutrient-rich foods that also suit personal tastes.

4. Creamy Yet Healthy – Seafood Alfredo

Travis Kelce’s diet includes seafood alfredo as dinner on many days. (Image by Topntp26 on Freepik)

At dinner time, Travis indulges in a rich and creamy serving of Seafood Alfredo, which is not only an irresistible treat to your tastebuds but also serves as a power-packed source of dairy, carbohydrates, vitamins, and most importantly, omega-3 fatty acids.

The saturated fat content of such dishes can make you think otherwise, but the nutrient richness of seafood cannot be overlooked.

The combination of taste and health might seem too good to be true to most people. But Kansas City Chief player Travis Kelce’s diet proves that you don’t particularly need to starve your tastebuds in order to achieve the body and physical strength of your dreams.