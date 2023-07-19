How did Annabelle Ham die? Cause of death of 22-year-old Youtuber revealed

Social media personality Annabelle Ham has unfortunately died at the tender age of 22 following an epileptic episode.

The famous Youtuber and TikToker reportedly went missing at a Bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama, and was later found to be dead. Ham, who went missing on Saturday, July 15, was reportedly found on Sunday, July 16, at around 3:32 p.m.

Annabelle Ham's family speaks about the tragic event

After news broke out about her passing away, Annabelle Ham's family took to social media to update fans about the latest development. Speaking about the incident, her family said:

"This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven. She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her."

For those who did not know, Annabelle was dealing with epilepsy for quite some time but did not allow that to get in the way of her pursuing her passions.

She used to occasionally upload vlogs offering brief insights into her life as a college goer. She also used to share a lot of useful make-up tricks that were a hit among her followers. Speaking about the impact she had on their life and on others, Annabelle's family said:

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."

The feeling was reciprocated by her 75.3k followers on Instagram who were in utter shock by Annabelle Ham's sudden demise. One fan said:

"she was sunshine in human form. We were all so lucky to experience her light and love💛 sending so much love to you all during this incredibly difficult time."

Annabelle Ham's sisters also shared touching tributes in her memory on their social media. Speaking about the unfortunate incident, Annabelle's sister Alexandria wrote on Instagram:

"There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers."

Her other sister, Amelia, also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the incident. Reflecting on Annabelle Ham's role in their lives, she said :

"she was so sweet, so pretty with the most bluest eyes ever. She was always happy and lighted up every room. But god was ready for her. I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest. That’s what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can’t wait to give u a big hug one day."

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain that causes repeated seizures. The cause for the same in most cases is unidentified.

Some epileptic episodes can be mild while others can be extreme, causing seizures that manifest externally in the form of certain involuntary body movements.

The effects of epilepsy can be controlled via medicine and sometimes by surgery. However, in most cases, these symptoms usually fade away with age.