How daylight savings time and depression are connected

Daylight savings time ends on Sunday, and it's getting darker earlier as the winter approaches. This could increase seasonal depression, according to various experts.

Although there is no solid research on this matter, one Danish study concludes that there is an 11% increase in hospital visits for depression after the fall time change. However, the study does not differentiate between types of depression.

Daylight savings and seasonal affective disorder

Daylight savings time keeps the time as per sunrise and sunset (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

At this time of the year, people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) generally feel depressed or anxious. People with undiagnosed seasonal affective disorder also experience similar issues. The absence of daylight savings time might worsen the situation for these people.

Dr. Kristin Raj, co-chief of Stanford’s mood disorders clinic and an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, says:

“With daylight hours decreasing inherently with the season shift, separate from daylight-saving time, that definitely means people with SAD are starting to get affected by it right now.”

Since the days are getting darker, some people might feel less motivated and sad due to various hormonal fluctuations in the body. Lack of adequate physical activity might worsen the depression due to low serotonin and dopamine.

Dr. Kin Yuen, a UCSF sleep medicine specialist, says:

“So it depends on which part of the day we’re looking at that may help or worsen the symptoms of depression with seasonality,”

Although there is a lot more to find out about how our circadian rhythm works, light is one of the environmental cues or determining factors for circadian rhythm regulation. Daylight savings time could probably reduce the trigger factors causing depression during the winter.

Dr. Raj said:

“Light is what resets people’s circadian rhythms. There’s something about the circadian rhythm that impacts mood as well.”

When asked about circadian rhythm, Dr. Raj replied:

“So there’s something about getting light 10 to 12 hours after those peak melatonin levels that really helps shift your circadian rhythm to realize it’s morning and this is the time to be waking up.”

Those with SAD might find it difficult to regulate their circadian rhythm. The absence of daylight savings time can make the situation difficult. Natural light or artificial light can help these people combat depression.

Does daylight savings time cause depression?

A night of good sleep is important for improving circadian rhythm (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

The absence of adequate research makes it difficult to conclude whether the change in time causes depression or not. However, we have enough data to understand that the absence of light and a disciplined life could trigger depressive episodes and other mental health issues. Bad sleep can also aggravate the issue.

It is understood that the levels of the hormone melatonin can regulate our sleep cycle. However, excessive artificial lights at night can disrupt the production of melatonin. Proper sleeping habits can improve mental and physical health effectively even when daylight savings time is not there.

