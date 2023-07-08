How did Mario Dumaual pass away? Cause of death of the popular reporter explained

Veteran ABS-CBN showbiz reporter, Mario Dumaual passed away on Wednesday, July 5, a month after having a heart attack that required critical care. He was 64. On July 31, he would have turned 65.

Last month, his son Miguel made a plea for prayers after the seasoned journalist had a heart attack. Dumaual has been a patient at the Philippine Heart Centre for a month.

Mario Dumaual Cause of Death

Since having a heart attack at the beginning of June, Mario Dumaual has fought a number of health issues.

He was confined to the critical care unit (ICU), where he received dialysis and continued to be ventilated without invasive equipment, according to a fundraising post shared by a number of celebrities on Tuesday, July 4. He was also identified as having a fungal infection.

Mario Dumaual died of septic shock on July 5, at 8:01 a.m. His family used a Facebook post to inform the public of the tragic news. The post read:

“Mario, who would have turned 65 on July 31, died at 8:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 due to septic shock. He had been battling a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack. He was confined for a month at the Philippine Heart Center.”

Here is the facebook post:

When Does a Heart Attack Result in Septic Shock?

Septic shock usually does not follow a heart attack. A serious and sometimes fatal condition known as septic shock develops when an infection triggers a systemic inflammatory response throughout the body. Although other diseases can also set it off, bacterial infections are typically the culprit.

A blockage in the coronary arteries limits blood flow to the heart muscle during a heart attack, causing injury or death of the heart tissue. Chest discomfort, exhaustion, and shortness of breath are some of the symptoms of a heart attack or myocardial infarction. Although a heart attack is a significant medical emergency, septic shock is not a direct result of a heart attack.

However, after-heart attack consequences, like an infection in the heart or other tissues, may lead to sepsis and, in severe cases, septic shock. These infections could develop while a patient is hospitalized, especially if invasive procedures are involved, or when their immune systems are compromised.

Mario Dumaual is survived by his wife Cherie, as well as their five kids, Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa.

The entertainment industry has suffered a great loss with Mario's death since he leaves behind an unforgettable legacy. His presence will be sadly missed, and we will always be grateful for what he gave.

