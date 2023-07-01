How drinking food and chewing water is Indian Ayurveda's best kept secret

When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Indian Ayurveda has long been revered for its holistic approach to wellness. Among its many practices, one particular secret stands out: drink your food, and eat your water.

While it may sound counterintuitive, this ancient practice has numerous benefits for our overall well-being.

The concept of 'drink your food and eat your water'

How can you drink your food? (Image via Freepik)

In Indian Ayurveda, it's advised to drink your food and eat your water, as it;s believed that digestion begins in the mouth. Chewing food thoroughly helps break it down into smaller particles, making it easier for the digestive system to process.

By taking the time to chew each bite, the body is allowed to extract maximum nutrients from the food consumed. That not only aids digestion but also helps prevent overeating, as it takes about 20 minutes for the brain to register fullness.

Meanwhile, chewing water may seem unusual, but it serves a purpose. Indian Ayurveda suggests that water should be sipped slowly and swished around the mouth before swallowing. The practice stimulates the salivary glands, which release enzymes that aid digestion.

Additionally, it allows the water to mix with saliva, making it easier for the body to absorb and hydrate effectively.

Health benefits of the secret

Weight management (Image via Freepik)

By drinking food and chewing water, we can have a multitude of benefits. Improved digestion leads to better nutrient absorption, which can enhance overall health.

This practice can also aid in weight management, as it helps control portion sizes and prevents overeating. Moreover, chewing water can improve hydration levels and support overall well-being.

How to incorporate this Indian ayurveda practice?

Incorporating this Ayurvedic practice into our daily routine is simple. Start by being mindful of your eating habits. Take small bites, and chew each mouthful thoroughly before swallowing.

Similarly, when drinking water, take small sips, and swish it around your mouth to let it mix with saliva before swallowing.

While it may take some time to adjust to this practice, the long-term benefits are worth it.

Drinking your food and chewing your water may just be Ayurveda's best-kept secret to achieving optimal health and wellness. So, why not give it a try and see the positive impact Indian Ayurveda can have on your life?

