How long should you keep Thanksgiving leftovers before discarding them?

You can never go wrong with Thanksgiving leftovers.

With Thanksgiving almost around the corner, people are more pumped than ever to have a massive feast on the day. From turkeys to mashed potatoes to pecan pies, you can expect the celebrations to contain all of these and much more.

But what happens to the food after the day is over? There always seems to be an excess of Thanksgiving leftovers no matter how proportionate you are with the quantities.

Based on multiple sources it was found that leftovers such as Turkey along with its trimmings can be stored and consumed for as long as four days in the refrigerator. However, if you put them in the freezer it can last around 2 to 6 months. Anything consumed later than that runs the risk of causing serious damage to one's health due to bacterial and viral infestation.

When it comes to other food items, they should be taken and divided into smaller portions and kept in separate containers. Although some would suggest not putting warm food directly into the refrigerator, others say that putting it in the fridge as soon as possible is the best way to go about it.

How long within should Thanksgiving leftovers be consumed?

When it comes to Turkey, it is best that you consume it within four days of cooking it (Image via unsplash)

Thanksgiving leftovers must not be kept and consumed for more than four days in general however, the expiration dates for different food items vary depending on the materials used in the item.

For a turkey that has already been cooked, it needs to be consumed within four days. However, if you keep it in the freezer, you can store it for as long as four months. However, it would be best if you put the turkey in the freezer before it starts thawing.

For the stuffing and gravy, try and consume it within two days after cooking.

For the dishes prepared on the side, it is best that you consume them within four to five days.

How should Thanksgiving leftovers be consumed?

Thanksgiving leftovers must be divided and stored in different containers and put in the freezer (Image via freepik)

According to FoodSafety.gov, an official website of the United States Government, leftovers should not be left in the open for more than two hours. The food items, irrespective of what they are must be divided into smaller proportions and then stored in shallow containers inside the freezer.

Contrary to popular opinion, you need not wait for the food to fully cool down to put it in the freezer. It is best if you put it inside the fridge as soon as possible. This will prevent the food from being attacked by unnecessary germs and bacteria and will also keep your food fresh for longer.

Whenever you consume food that has been contaminated with viruses and bacteria, you expose yourself to chances of food poisoning.

Therefore, Thanksgiving leftovers must be consumed within their expiration dates.