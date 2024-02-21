How has Molly Sims' workout plan changed one year post her back surgery?

Molly Sims has been a renowned name not just in modeling and acting, but also in the field of wellness. In the '90s, Molly was a renowned swimsuit model for the American sports magazine "Sports Illustrated". She also appeared on the covers of many magazines, including the most famous fashion magazine Vogue, thereby solidifying her reputation as a top model.

Transitioning into the world of acting, she gained huge popularity with her role as Delinda Deline in the TV series "Las Vegas". Molly Sims has always been an advocate of health and fitness, but her journey to a better self was slowed down by her lumbar disc replacement surgery last year.

However, Molly has undergone a remarkable transition in just one year after her back surgery. She has been taking triumphant forward steps towards fitness again, and says that she feels “stronger than ever”. Let’s look at Molly Sims’ workout routine post her surgery and what is in store for us to learn from this.

Molly Sims Workout: What the Model Shared in Her New Video

Molly is also a very famous fitness influencer (Image via Molly Sims/YouTube)

Almost a year after her lumbar disc replacement surgery, Molly Sims is back on her fitness journey, which she announced through a recent Instagram post, which showed her extensive workout routine one year post her surgery.

In the post’s caption, she explained the hurdles she had to overcome in her journey and how the recovery period was longer than what she had anticipated.

The post said:

“It’s officially been one year post back surgery and feeling STRONGER than ever. I thought it would be an easy bounce back and honestly, that wasn’t always the case.”

Let’s break down the elements of her workout routine, understanding the importance of each one of them.

1. Getting it Pumping with Treadmill Intervals

Molly Sims’ dynamic workout routine begins with treadmill intervals, which involve one minute of jogging, one minute of running, and then one minute of walking. These are repeated four times until her heart rate is elevated which gives her a good start for the rest of her workout.

2. Sculpting Lower Body with Weights

Lower body workouts contribute to a toned appearance (Image by Tonodiaz on Freepik)

Molly Sims incorporates a series of weighted exercises that help to sculpt her lower body. She engages her hamstrings and glutes by performing single-leg Russian deadlifts while holding a 10-pound dumbbell.

This is followed up by reverse lunges, weighted split squats, and pulses. These exercises target various muscle groups in the lower body, contributing to the toned and fit appearance of the body.

3. Core Strengthening through Pilates

The next phase of Molly Sims’ workout focuses on building core strength, which is a crucial part of her recovery. Pilates, which is known for its engagement and emphasis on the core muscles, has played an important role in Molly’s recovery from her surgery.

She executes a variation of ab-curls, which includes double-leg extensions, alternating single-leg extensions, and lat sweeps as well. These workouts have helped in rebuilding her strength during her recovery period.

4. Final Full-Body Finisher Exercise

Molly explains why stability is important during exercises like shoulder taps (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

Molly Sims performs shoulder taps with a block on her lower back as a comprehensive full-body finisher.

Placing a block on the back ensures minimal hip movement and stability during these types of workouts. Even though it levels up the difficulty of the exercise, it also enhances its overall effectiveness.

Molly’s dedication to her fitness journey is evident in her constant efforts. She attributes her success in the field of fitness to the guidance of fitness professionals, intermittent fasting, and her overall focus on her diet and physical wellness. In addition, Sims also likes to incorporate digital alternatives like the app “Tonal” into her routine.

All these steps have helped Molly Sims ace her fitness and achieve a healthy physique even after undergoing surgery which had put her on complete rest for quite a long period of time. Molly’s fans are very happy that she is finally back at it with even stronger determination.