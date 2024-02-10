How much healthier are prebiotic sodas compared to regular soft drinks?

There has been some buzz going around about Prebiotic sodas as an alternative to regular soft drinks.

It's known as prebiotic soda and is gaining popularity quite quickly. Many have the impression that it's healthier than regular soda, but the question remains - how much healthier is it really?

What exactly is prebiotic soda, and which brands offer it?

Prebiotic soda's consists of healthy bacteria to keep your gut healthy (Image via Vecteezy)

You might have heard of probiotics, right? They are living tiny things like bacteria and yeasts that do the gut good when you consume them in right amounts.

Foods like kimchi and kombucha are packed with them. Prebiotics are different, though. They are plant fibers that feed the gut bacteria and help boost probiotics. They work as a team to keep the gut in tip-top shape.

With these details in mind, brands like Poppi and Olipip have launched prebiotic sodas. Each can of soda offers between 2-9 grams of fiber, which is likely the foundation of the “gut healthy” claim they champion.

The flavor selection is also quite broad, providing choices like orange, ginger ale, root beer and cherry cola.

How to fill the nutritional gap

Eating fiber rich food is better for your gut (Image via Vecteezy)

It's rough that nearly 95% of people in the US do not hit the recommended 25 grams of fiber daily.

Ideally, you would grab that fiber from fresh fruits, greens and whole grains, yet the added fiber in these drinks could give you a little boost towards that target. Brands usually use stuff like agave inulin, cassava root, chicory root and Jerusalem artichoke for fiber.

Fiber that can dissolve, like these, gets all gooey in your stomach, which might help with regular bathroom trips and steady sugar level in blood. Another aspect when comparing prebiotic sodas with regular sodas comes down to sugar.

Usually, a prebiotic soda can will have around 2-5 grams of extra sugar, while a regular soda can burst with over 40 grams of sugar, but, get this, not any fiber at all.

This data might have you considering prebiotic sodas as a healthier alternative, but it's crucial to keep in mind that no single product is an instant cure-all or a substitute for a varied diet.

Prebiotic sodas are no magic elixir

Healthy diet can save you the intake of prebiotic soda (Image via Vecteezy)

While prebiotic sodas can fill in some nutritional gaps, if your overall diet consists largely of ultra-processed foods, these sodas will not be the magic solution. It's true that these drinks might provide fiber that people find difficult to get through their diets, but that can discourage important dietary changes.

For example, someone might choose a prebiotic soda over healthier fiber sources, thinking that it's enough to fulfill their fiber requirement. There are few caveats to remember about prebiotic sodas, though.

If you have got some troubles like irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease or gastroparesis, these drinks might not sit right. So, you might want to cut back or just skip these drinks if you have either condition. If you wish to try prebiotic soda, keep a check on how you feel afterward.

These sodas might offer a delightful and fiber-rich twist to your eating habits if you like bubbly drinks but want to cut down on sugar. They are not the right choice for all, but they present an alternative method to get more fiber into your diet.

Keep in mind, though, that these sodas are not meant to take the place of a well-rounded, healthy diet. Consider them an extra, not the main focus of what you eat.

Prebiotic sodas might be better than regular soft drinks because they have got more fiber and less added sugars.

However, do not get it confused, they are no miracle cure, and being healthy still needs the right diet and changes in how you live. Just like every new change, the introduction of prebiotic sodas into your diet should be moderated, and one should pay attention to any changes to their body.