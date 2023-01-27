How Much Protein Is Too Much Protein?

Is there anything like too much protein? Since childhood, we have been learning that protein is essential for body growth. But have you ever thought that there is a limit to protein intake as well?

Lack of protein can cause weariness, mental confusion, hunger, and sluggish healing from illnesses and injuries. Additionally, it might result in a decrease in muscle mass, especially in seniors.

On the other hand, consuming too much protein may have negative effects, especially if you have kidney issues.

Knowing which protein sources to choose over others is crucial for minimizing health concerns.

In this article, we will learn what could happen if you eat too much protein and the symptoms.

Is Too Much Protein Bad?

Yes, to answer briefly. It's possible to consume too much protein, like with other things in life, and this could have negative effects. An increased incidence of kidney stones, for instance, is associated with diets heavy in protein.

Generally speaking, long-term protein consumption for humans is safe at 2 g per kg of body weight each day.

The majority of evidence suggests that consuming more protein than 2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day can have negative health effects over time.

What Happens If You Eat Too Much Protein

When a person's daily caloric intake exceeds their daily caloric expenditure, they are said to be in a caloric surplus and are likely eating too much protein. Consequently, there can be unintended weight gain.

Although there are safe ways to gain weight, doing so too quickly could result in unhealthy levels of body fat if that is your main objective. Even if you eat protein from low-fat sources, consuming too much protein every day may lead your body to store it as fat for energy.

Adverse effects from consuming too much protein are quite uncommon in healthy people.

Consuming excessive amounts of the unhealthy ingredients that frequently accompany protein-rich foods poses the biggest risk of consuming too much protein, most likely. Processed meats frequently contain preservatives, hormones, sodium, and nitrates.

Symptoms Of Too Much Protein

Every nutrient has dangers when consumed in large amounts over an extended period of time, and protein is no exception. According to one study, excessive consumption may increase the chances of particular health issues.

Here are some symptoms you can look out for:

1) You may feel dehydrated

When you increase your protein intake, hydration is crucial. Your skin may appear dry as a sign of dehydration.

Dehydration is a symptom of unbalanced levels. Your body needs more water to get rid of the extra nitrogen from eating too much protein. A high-protein diet might cause dehydration if you don't drink enough water.

2) You feel tired all the time

Even if you regularly get the recommended eight hours of sleep, eating too much protein might still make you feel exhausted for a variety of reasons. First, we now understand that excessive intake can put a burden on your bones, liver, and kidneys, forcing them to work harder. Additionally, eating insufficient amounts of carbohydrates can have an impact on our mental clarity, energy levels, and focus.

3) Risk of kidney damage may increase

A high-protein diet may affect those with renal illness; hence, it is typically advised that those with kidney issues consume less protein.

This is due to the critical function that your kidneys perform in filtering waste, which includes protein breakdown products.

Consuming more protein than we require increases the number of waste products produced, which puts additional strain on the kidneys. It's harder to filter these waste products if your kidneys aren't functioning as they should, which might hurt your body if they build up there or possibly decrease renal function.

4) Increased risks of heart disease

Heart disease may result from a high-protein diet that includes a lot of red meat and full-fat dairy products. Diets high in protein may raise the likelihood that calcium stones will form in the urinary tract. Simply put, kidney stones can be caused by dehydration and excessive urine calcium.

Everyone needs protein. Many diets in recent years, like the paleo and ketogenic diets, have placed an emphasis on lean protein intake while limiting carbohydrates. If you don't exceed 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for a longer period of time, there is nothing wrong.

Consuming too much protein may be detrimental to your health. Long-term gains may outweigh short-term gains if you consume a moderate quantity of protein each day and eat a variety of plant-based foods.

