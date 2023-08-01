How much sleep is too much sleep: Is 9 hours of sleep too much?

Is there anything like sleeping too much? As adults, we are constantly advised to get at least six to eight hours of rest, but is anything more than that detrimental? Probably not. Experts suggest that the number of hours one spends sleeping is dependent on a multitude of factors, all of which determine its plausibility.

These factors range from pretty generic ones to ones that are extremely specific. According to Jeff Kahn, sleep expert and Rise Science co-founder, sleeping for nine hours at a stretch might not be as harmful as you would expect.

Is 9 hours of sleep too much?

Before coming to the question of whether it is good for you, let's first understand why you might be sleeping for nine hours or more.

Sleep expert Jeff Kahn points out that nine hours of sleep may not be too much if that is what your body's requirement is to function optimally. Besides that, if you have had quite a few long stressful nights, getting nine hours of rest is the best way to pay your sleep debt.

According to him, people who engage in strenuous physical activity, people who are going through some form of illness, people who are experiencing severe mental health issues, and people who are encountering sleep disorders will definitely require nine or more hours of rest. Apart from this, several medications can also make you sleep for longer hours than usual.

Under these circumstances, sleeping for more than eight hours is pretty normal. However, it is advisable that you should consult a doctor if you think you are sleeping for longer hours due to ongoing mental health issues or any form of sleep disorder.

When should you consult a doctor if you sleep too much?

Sometimes you might get nine or more hours of rest and still wake up tired. This can happen due to a number of reasons. They are:

Sleep inertia: a natural response to long hours of sleep. Sleep inertia refers to the feeling of drowsiness and irritability after waking up.

a natural dip in energy: it is believed that our energy levels gradually start falling post noon.

circadian misalignment: a mismatch between biological and social time.

health issues: underlying health issues like anemia and thyroid can leave you feeling tired most of the time.

sleep disorders: sleep disorders like hypersomnia, sleep apnea, and narcolepsy can tire you very easily.

medications: certain medications cause side effects that can make you sleep for longer hours.

After considering everything, if you still feel that you are oversleeping and that is getting in the way of your daily life, you can try putting yourself on a schedule. You can practice going to bed and waking up at the same time for at least a week, post which it will become a habit.

You can also try several phone apps to track your sleep patterns to keep it in check.