How is the New Havana Syndrome Different from Other Medical Conditions?

A new disease has recently been emerging termed Havana syndrome. Havana syndrome is also referred to as anomalous health incidents and it has affected many people, mostly the State Department and after that, other American personnel situated in different locations worldwide. Individuals experience symptoms like severe vertigo, extensive headaches, and ringing in the ear and these are symptoms that are never experienced before.

Many more symptoms were reported by the individuals who suffered from this syndrome. In this article, we will dive into the unique characteristics of Havana syndrome, its possible causes, and the problems faced by individuals who got infected by this disease.

Diagnosis of Havana syndrome

Why is Havana syndrome different from pre-existing conditions? (Image by cookie_studio on Freepik)

Specialists found challenges in differentiating Havana syndrome from other medical issues that exist worldwide. Symptoms of Havana syndrome depend on the disappearance upon leaving specific surroundings and reoccurring symptoms upon re-entering those same surroundings which makes it different from other medical conditions. Before the onset of the condition, people reported the issues of hearing weird sounds and feeling sensations.

Some of the symptoms align with pre-existing conditions such as constant postural-perceptual dizziness, cognitive problems, vestibular migraines, nausea, hearing loss, depression, traumatic brain injury, and functional neurological disorders. Various individuals showed a combination of these symptoms which was different and new to the specialists.

Causes and treatment for Havana syndrome

Havana syndrome is a syndrome which has very unique and different symptoms (Image by cookie_studio on Freepik)

This is a unique hearing syndrome and it is caused by getting in direct contact with radio frequency energy. While the actual cause of the syndrome remains unknown, it is found that radio frequency energy can affect brain function without any actual structural damage. These radio frequency energies are possibly emitted from an unknowingly sophisticated device.

This syndrome gets elevated when an individual is exposed to the surroundings with high-frequency sounds and it stops as soon as they leave that environment. The radio frequency energy when it travels and goes through repetitive nanosecond pulses, it creates neuropathologic defects that can lead to intricacy in identifying those nanosecond pulses.

Based on the uniqueness of Havana syndrome, its treatments are yet to be found. Some of the treatments that are known to date are as follows:

1. Leaving the premises immediately which has high frequency sounds.

2. Consulting a healthcare professional will help you get better advice.

3. Medications for anxiety and sudden reoccurring symptoms can help you alleviate the risk of unfamiliar symptoms.

4. It is important to diagnose the condition as soon as possible, and immediate actions can lead to success.

Problems faced by the victims

People suffering from Havana syndrome face many difficulties as its diagnosis can be misunderstood by doctors. The challenges faced by those affected individuals are as follows:

1. Even the doctors were unable to understand the underlying condition because of the uniqueness of the syndrome, hence, treatment was not being given accordingly.

2. Some hospitals had the treatment for the condition while others failed to treat the victims successfully.

3. Without appropriate diagnosis and treatment, it was difficult to treat the affected individuals. Doctors, however, tried to control it with a series of SSRIs or tricyclic antidepressants.

4. The cause is still unknown. Some say it occurs due to psychological reasons and some say it happens because of some sensations or a neuropathological deficit.

In a nutshell, we can conclude that Havana syndrome is a very unique hearing syndrome that is different from various pre-existing conditions. This syndrome has symptoms that can disappear and reoccur according to the individual’s surroundings. The condition needs proper attention and seeking medical advice is essential as it can get dangerous if left unattended.