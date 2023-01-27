How to Start a Plant-Based Diet for Kids

A plant-based diet for kids includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts, just like any other plant-based diet. It's also known as a vegan or vegetarian diet, as it doesn't include meat or dairy products. However, non-vegans and vegetarians may include animal products occasionally.
Adults following a plant-based diet usually prefer a similar diet for their kids. In this article, we bring you an easy guide to a plant-based diet for kids.
Health Benefits of Plant-Based Diet for Kids
A plant-based diet is associated with various health benefits, including lower inflammation, improved blood pressure, weight loss, and reduced blood glucose. That's why many adults prefer the diet.
A plant-based diet for kids also provides essential dietary fiber and probiotic-rich foods essential for gut health in children. Plant-based foods can also reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases in kids. Studies have indicated that a plant-based diet for kids can prevent childhood obesity.
Which Foods to Include in Plant-Based Diet for Kids?
In a plant-based diet, you can include the following foods:
- Fruits: Berries, pineapple, oranges, lemons, pears, peaches, bananas, etc
- Low-carb vegetables: Spinach, lettuce, cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, leafy greens, tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, etc
- Starchy vegetables: Potatoes, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, etc
- Whole grains: Brown rice, whole oats, quinoa, whole wheat, etc
- Natural fats: Avocados, extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil, etc
- Legumes: Peas, lentils, black beans, chickpeas, etc
- Nuts and nut butter: Almonds, cashews, peanuts, almond butter, cashew butter, peanut butter, etc
- Seeds: Watermelon seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds
- Plant-based milk: Coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, cashew milk, etc
- Spices, herbs, and seasonings: Basil, thyme, black pepper, parsley, rosemary, turmeric, salt, etc
- Sauces and flavoring agents: Soy sauce, vinegar, etc
- Plant-based protein: Tofu, tempeh, etc
Fiber-rich foods on this list can prevent constipation and flatulence. They also contain naturally occurring antioxidants.
Foods to Avoid in Plant-Based Diet for Kids
You can include some animal foods occasionally if you're not a vegan. Try to avoid the following foods:
- Eggs: Duck eggs. quail eggs, etc
- Chicken: Fresh chicken and processed chicken
- Beef and pork: All meats. Lard and tallow
- Seafood: Salmon, tuna, herring, mackerel, sardines, shrimp, prawns, etc
- Dairy: Milk, cheese, butter, etc
Sample Meal Plan for Plant-Based Diet for Kids
A simple seven-day meal plan is given below:
Monday
- Breakfast: Oatmeal with almond milk, nuts, and berries
- Lunch: Sauteed vegetables, chickpeas, and herbs
- Dinner: Broccoli and grilled mushrooms
Tuesday
- Breakfast: Greek yogurt with berries, Roasted seeds
- Lunch: Grilled vegetables and lentils
- Dinner: Baked sweet potato and avocadoes
Wednesday
- Breakfast: Peanut butter with whole grain bread
- Lunch: Grilled tofu with vegetables
- Dinner: Mushroom soup with asparagus
Thursday
- Breakfast: Oatmeal with fresh fruit juice
- Lunch: Quinoa with mushrooms and potatoes
- Dinner: Grilled cauliflower with lentil soup
Friday
- Breakfast: Almond milk smoothie with nuts, seeds, and fruits
- Lunch: Grilled avocadoes with bell peppers
- Dinner: Vegetable soup with herbs
Saturday
- Breakfast: Plain yogurt with roasted nuts and seeds
- Lunch: Grilled vegetables
- Dinner: Tofu Soup
Sunday
- Breakfast: Toast with avocadoes
- Lunch: Chickpeas soup
- Dinner: Mushroom soup with grilled vegetables
You can also try out other recipes to make a plant-based diet for kids interesting.
Is Plant-Based Safe for Kids?
Many adults follow a plant-based diet to lose weight and generally prefer their kids to follow the same diet too.
Although this kind of diet can have some benefits, it has to be kept in mind that the bioavailability of plant-based nutrients is very low. Kids need a lot of protein and other nutrients to grow, and it's the responsibility of parents to choose the right lifestyle for them.