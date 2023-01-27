How to Start a Plant-Based Diet for Kids

A plant-based diet for kids includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts, just like any other plant-based diet. It's also known as a vegan or vegetarian diet, as it doesn't include meat or dairy products. However, non-vegans and vegetarians may include animal products occasionally.

Adults following a plant-based diet usually prefer a similar diet for their kids. In this article, we bring you an easy guide to a plant-based diet for kids.

Health Benefits of Plant-Based Diet for Kids

A plant-based diet can prevent constipation (Image via Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato)

A plant-based diet is associated with various health benefits, including lower inflammation, improved blood pressure, weight loss, and reduced blood glucose. That's why many adults prefer the diet.

A plant-based diet for kids also provides essential dietary fiber and probiotic-rich foods essential for gut health in children. Plant-based foods can also reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases in kids. Studies have indicated that a plant-based diet for kids can prevent childhood obesity.

Which Foods to Include in Plant-Based Diet for Kids?

In a plant-based diet, you can include the following foods:

Fruits: Berries, pineapple, oranges, lemons, pears, peaches, bananas, etc

Low-carb vegetables: Spinach, lettuce, cauliflower, carrots, asparagus, leafy greens, tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, etc

Starchy vegetables: Potatoes, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, etc

Whole grains: Brown rice, whole oats, quinoa, whole wheat, etc

Natural fats: Avocados, extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil, etc

Legumes: Peas, lentils, black beans, chickpeas, etc

Nuts and nut butter: Almonds, cashews, peanuts, almond butter, cashew butter, peanut butter, etc

Seeds: Watermelon seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

Plant-based milk: Coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, cashew milk, etc

Spices, herbs, and seasonings: Basil, thyme, black pepper, parsley, rosemary, turmeric, salt, etc

Sauces and flavoring agents: Soy sauce, vinegar, etc

Plant-based protein: Tofu, tempeh, etc

Fiber-rich foods on this list can prevent constipation and flatulence. They also contain naturally occurring antioxidants.

Foods to Avoid in Plant-Based Diet for Kids

You can include some animal foods occasionally if you're not a vegan. Try to avoid the following foods:

Eggs: Duck eggs, quail eggs, etc

Chicken: Fresh chicken and processed chicken

Beef and pork: All meats, lard and tallow

Seafood: Salmon, tuna, herring, mackerel, sardines, shrimp, prawns, etc

Dairy: Milk, cheese, butter, etc

Sample Meal Plan for Plant-Based Diet for Kids

A simple seven-day meal plan is given below:

Monday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with almond milk, nuts, and berries

Lunch: Sauteed vegetables, chickpeas, and herbs

Dinner: Broccoli and grilled mushrooms

Tuesday

Breakfast: Greek yogurt with berries, roasted seeds

Lunch: Grilled vegetables and lentils

Dinner: Baked sweet potato and avocadoes

Wednesday

Breakfast: Peanut butter with whole grain bread

Lunch: Grilled tofu with vegetables

Dinner: Mushroom soup with asparagus

Thursday

Breakfast: Oatmeal with fresh fruit juice

Lunch: Quinoa with mushrooms and potatoes

Dinner: Grilled cauliflower with lentil soup

Friday

Breakfast: Almond milk smoothie with nuts, seeds, and fruits

Lunch: Grilled avocadoes with bell peppers

Dinner: Vegetable soup with herbs

Saturday

Breakfast: Plain yogurt with roasted nuts and seeds

Lunch: Grilled vegetables

Dinner: Tofu Soup

Sunday

Breakfast: Toast with avocadoes

Lunch: Chickpeas soup

Dinner: Mushroom soup with grilled vegetables

You can also try out other recipes to make a plant-based diet for kids interesting.

Is Plant-Based Safe for Kids?

Fruits and vegetables are the main sources of vitamins and minerals. (Image via Unsplash/Amoon Ra)

Many adults follow a plant-based diet to lose weight and generally prefer their kids to follow the same diet too.

Although this kind of diet can have some benefits, it has to be kept in mind that the bioavailability of plant-based nutrients is very low. Kids need a lot of protein and other nutrients to grow, and it's the responsibility of parents to choose the right lifestyle for them.

