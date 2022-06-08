How To Do the Sleeping Vishnu Pose (Anantasana) In Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Sleeping Vishnu Pose, also known as the side reclining leg raise pose, is named after Lord Vishnu, who is said to be sleeping on the thousand-headed serpent Ananta. Ananta is limitless in Sanskrit, while Asana is a pose.

Lord Vishnu's celestial serpent is thought to hold the universe together, so it is named 'Ananta,' or infinite, like the universe.

Anantasana is a yoga pose that increases leg and hip flexibility. It strengthens the hips, stretches the hamstrings and enhances the functioning of the digestive system.

The body is in a laying-down position and is reclined to one side in this stance. It stretches the entire torso as well as the leg muscles in a fluid motion.

How to do sleeping Vishnu Pose correctly?

It's best if you perform this pose early in the morning. In case you don’t have time, you can do it any time of the day. Jut remember to not perform it right after a meal.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do the sleeping Vishnu Pose correctly:

In Shavasana, lie down on the mat with your hands and legs outstretched and relaxed.

Shift your weight to the right. Maintain an elevated head above the ground. With your right wrist, gently place the head on the palm of your right hand.

Holding the weight of the head, the right elbow remains firmly planted on the ground.

Raise your leg without twisting it. Make sure it's at 90 degrees to the ground.

To accomplish that, some flexibility will be required. Beginners can begin with lesser angles and gradually expand them to 90 degrees over time.

With your left hand, grasp the toe (or feet) of the left leg.

This is the last and most important position. Maintain your gaze straight ahead for as long as you feel comfortable. In the last position, breathe normally.

Release your grasp on the left toe/feet and lower the left leg to the floor to exit the pose. In Shavasana, or corpse posture, turn over again and lay flat on the ground.

If you wish to, do it all over again with the right leg up as well.

Benefits of performing sleeping Vishnu pose

For new practitioners, practising the sleeping Vishnu pose would be a stimulating experience, as it comes with a plethora of health advantages and a diverse approach.

Check out this list of health benefits offered by performing it regularly:

1) Tones your abs

As it focuses on the oblique muscles of your abdomen, the sleeping Vishnu pose is a terrific approach to tone your abdominal organs. Anantasana also strengthens and tones the core muscles, resulting in a flat stomach.

2) Stretches the entire body

This exercise stretches the adductor muscles in the inner thighs and groin muscles. The sleeping Vishnu pose also stretches and strengthens the hamstring and shoulder muscles.

As a result, people who participate in sports or any other physical activity that utilises these muscle groups will benefit greatly from this asana.

3) Good for pelvic muscles

The sleeping Vishnu pose is thought to aid in the growth of the pelvic area. It firms up the region and makes it more flexible, resulting in improved sexual health.

This position is also believed to aid in the treatment of menstruation issues when practised on a regular basis.

4) Fat reduction in thighs

If you practise the sleeping Vishnu pose with good form on a daily basis, you'll notice a change in your hips and thighs.

This position aids in the reduction of fat accumulation in certain areas, giving you a slimmer appearance. However, to attain good results, you must have a nutritious diet.

5) Good for your gut

The sleeping Vishnu pose is a yoga stance that increases blood flow to all the body's organs. Your heart and lungs, as well as other organs such as the kidneys and liver, will be stronger if your blood flow is improved.

A healthy body requires a better circulatory system, as it removes pollutants from the blood stream more efficiently. By naturally optimising metabolism, Anantasana aids in the prevention of ailments such as diabetes and hypertension.

Tips to remember while doing sleeping Vishnu pose

Use the following guidelines when practicing this yoga to get the most out of it:

When beginners rest their heads on their palms, they often experience pressure on their necks. During the resting phase, you can tighten your torso to relieve neck pressure.

You will find it challenging to completely stretch your legs in the first few days of practising this asana. Your muscles will get more flexible as you practise the asana on a regular basis, and you'll be able to lift your legs with ease. Till then, don't overstretch your legs to fully stretch them.

Before integrating the Anantasana yoga pose into your exercise regime, visit your doctor if you have spondylitis, cervical stenosis, slip disc or any other comparable disease.

If you've a backbone issue like scoliosis, avoid practicing the sleeping Vishnu pose, as that will only worsen your condition rather than help it.

