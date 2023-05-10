Howie Carr health update: How is the Boston Radio host doing now?   

Howie Carr, Boston talk radio host, author, and columnist, is doing better and recovering after having a health scare during his talk radio show on Monday, May 8.

According to Boston25, during Carr’s live talk show, he lost consciousness behind his microphone and fainted. Carr’s family said in a statement:

"Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers for Howie. He is getting care now and doing better."

Carr's family posted an update. (Photo via Twitter/Carr)

Howie Carr health: What exactly happened to the longtime radio host?

The 71-year-old Boston-based talk radio host passed out during a live show, alarming his listeners.

Howie Carr was doing an interview with a local business owner when he suddenly started to mumble before passing out behind his microphone. The live feed was immediately cut off by the crew and Carr was taken to the hospital.

Following that, the radio station ran some commercials for a few extra minutes before airing another host.

Carr mentioned at the beginning of his show that he was feeling unwell due to some medical procedure.

Carr’s health update: How is he doing now?

According to Howie Carr’s family, he is doing much better now and is recovering quite well. But the timeline as to when Carr might return to the show is not yet revealed by the family.

In the late hours of May 8, his family provided an update on the talk show host’s condition and tweeted that he was getting treatment and recovering well.

In a brief interview with Boston 25, Howie Carr said:

"I’ll be back in a couple of days, but I’m fine."

Furthermore, he also apologized to his listeners and said:

"I apologize for getting sick on air."

Carr passed out during a live show and was immediately rushed to the hospital. (Photo via Instagram/howiecarrradionetwork)

“It appears that Howie has contracted norovirus”- Howie Carr’s wife

In an interview with Boston25, Carr’s wife revealed that one of their grandchildren had norovirus, and it appears that Howie has also contracted it.

She further added that Carr will be taking a few days off from work to proceed with the treatment and rest.

Carr is an award-winning writer, American political author, and a famous radio talk show host. His daily radio show “The Howie Carr Show” on WRKO 680, is broadcasted on more than 20 stations. The show is broadcasted on weekdays from his studio in Wellesley, MA.

A famous columnist for Boston Herald, Carr is also known for his conservative views and extremely committed support towards former president Donald Trump. He started as a reporter for the Winston-Salem Journal, and in 1979, Carr started to work for the Boston Herald American as an assistant city editor.

