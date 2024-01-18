"I had hit rock-bottom": Kendra Wilkinson breaks silence on battle with panic attacks and depression

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kendra Wilkinson has opened up about her mental health experiences.

It's her first interview after being hospitalized for her panic attacks. She spoke of her experience:

"I was in a state of panic. I didn’t know what was going on in my head and my body or why I was crying. I had hit rock-bottom!"

She had risen to fame through the reality series Girls Next Door, but it's only now that Wilkinson is facing her demons.

She told PEOPLE that there was not only a diagnosis of panic attacks but also depression:

"I was hitting the end of my life, and I went into psychosis. I felt like I wasn’t strong enough to live anymore."

Each of these conditions poses a serious risk to an individual's life. They can change how you feel, think and behave. Wilkinson spoke about the experiences that challenged and changed her but ended on a positive note for herself and her fans

Kendra Wilkilnson's mental health history

Kendra is trying to work on her trauma from the past. While its been a while, its never too late. (Image via Vecteezy/Kathy Hutchins)

Even a single traumatic experience can leave scars on our mental and emotional health.

For Kendra Wilkinson, it was being in the Playboy mansion. She revealed with disappointment:

"Playboy really messed my whole life up."

After her public divorce with NFL player Hank Baskett, she started isolating herself and cutting off ties with her family and friends.

Perhaps the most common symptom of depression is self-isolation. We feel so lost and confused that it becomes difficult to trust others around us. Additionally, it becomes difficult for us to imagine our future or feel hopeful.

Kendra Wilkinson elaborated on her experience at the Playboy mansion and noted that the entire experience took a toll on her self-esteem. She noted that her divorce contributed to her panic attacks. However, it was also her ex-husband who took her to the hospital. It appears that Wilkinson's past trauma continues to trouble her.

Kendra Wilkinson mental health update

We don't often choose to experience mental health issues and yet may be affected by them. (Image via Instagram/Kendrawilkinson)

Kendra Wilkinson started seeking therapy after her hospitalization. Like many others, it was difficult for her to start taking medications. For anyone, it can be difficult to accept that they are not well mentally and emotionally.

However, slowly, Kendra Wilkinson saw value in therapy. She told PEOPLE:

"What therapy did was that it built this tool system for me. So now I have the strength — I have the strength and the foundation I need to overcome my depression."

Kendra Wilkinson is proud of her mental health journey. It has not been easy, but she's trying her best to focus on her emotional health. Additionally, she's trying to build a healthier relationship with her body and is doing everything for her children.

Kendra Wilkinson's mental health journey is nothing short of a turbulent rollercoaster.

In a short span, she experienced so many difficulties with low social support. Even after 20 years of entering the Playboy mansion, Wilkinson is ready to face her darkest fears. She's trying every day to take care of herself and her children!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

