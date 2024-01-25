“Im not a real smart guy” – David Goggins' candid dialogue on his ADD/ADHD experience

Renowned ultramarathon runner, motivational speaker, and retired Navy SEAL, David Goggins, recently sat down with neuroscientist Andrew Huberman to share his candid journey with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADD/ADHD).

Goggins, known for his astounding mental and physical resilience, powerfully shattered misconceptions by simply admitting:

"Im not a real smart guy. What I mean by that is I was born ADD, ADHD' is that my brain cannot retain information."

David Goggins on his journey with ADD/ADHD

David Goggins is globally acknowledged as a "superhuman" for his Herculean feats, like running 100 miles in less than 24 hours. But during his conversation with Huberman, he humbly alleviated any speculations about any genetic predisposition or inherent knack that might have eased his journey.

"I am not a genetic freak when it comes to running," he stated, busting the common myth about his inherent abilities.

Goggins dived into his struggles, revealing how ADD/ADHD manifested itself as an overwhelming challenge when it came to retaining information.

"If you ask me what studying looks like, I have to go through the same page over and over again. It's the most frustrating thing about how my brain works," he described, revealing the incredible amount of fortitude it takes him to overcome his mental barrier.

For many people living with ADD/ADHD, this struggle feels far too familiar: a constant back and forth between trying to focus and plummeting into a whirlwind of scattered thoughts.

For David Goggins, the man acclaimed for his ability to push beyond his limits, this struggle brings to light the fact that ADD/ADHD is not a minuscule battle but a significant hurdle that requires tenacity to defeat.

Goggins talks about the technique that he used for studying

Although this technique may seem tedious and time-consuming to others, it illuminates the strategies he employs to deliver his extraordinary performances, be it on the running track or the speaker's platform.

Persistent repetition has become his key to success, reaffirming the age-old proverb: Practice makes perfect.

"I literally sit there with a pen and paper and I write all things over and over again," Goggins admitted, offering practical insight into how he deals with this arduous learning process.

Goggins' testimony to Huberman is not only a tale of personal hardships but a testament to overcoming adversity.

His story demonstrates that success is not about using genetic gifts but harnessing strong willpower and unrelenting discipline. Indeed, 'The hardest obstacles often lead to the greatest triumphs,' as he shows us.

David Goggins’ candid conversation with Huberman can help bridge the gap towards individuals suffering from ADD/ADHD. The struggles and frustrations of such individuals are often dismissed or misunderstood. By talking about his battles online, Goggins has urged the society to truly understand these battles at a deeper level.