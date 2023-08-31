Immersive Video of Candy Consumption Reduces Candy Cravings: New Study Finds!

A recent new study has found that watching an immersive video of candy consumption can effectively reduce candy cravings. So, if you want to reduce your cravings for that sugar rush, all you have to do is watch other people have candy quite immersively! This is exactly what has been discovered at NTU Singapore’s Wee Kim Wee School Of Communication (WKWSCI) by Assistant Prof. Benjamin Li, who headed the study.

Participants in the study who watched immersive videos of candy consumption repeatedly, subsequently had a significantly lesser degree of craving for it. Those who watched an immersive video almost 30 times were seen to consume an average of a third less candy. It stands to be 32% to 38% less candy, which equates to almost three pieces less.

Candy Cravings Can Be Effectively Controlled by Watching Immersive Videos of Candy Consumption

Watching immersive videos of consuming candies can effectively reduce candy cravings. (Image via Pexels)

According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, it was observed that those who watched immersive videos of others eating candy had fewer candy cravings. The research was fairly influenced by the rising trend of mukbang videos, which were live streams that had the host eat for entertainment while the viewers watched. Mukbangs originated in South Korea.

As per the co-author of the study, Lee Hui Min, researchers were intrigued by the craze of mukbangs and their effects on candy cravings. The trend seemed to visually stimulate the appetite of some viewers who enjoyed watching others eat substantial portions of food. Some have even reported feeling satiated after watching such videos.

The researchers for the candy cravings study were motivated by such a phenomenon, desiring to explore more about how it worked. This they achieved through a series of demonstrative studies in order to determine if videos of eating food could, in fact, influence behavioral patterns of eating.

Researchers at NTU Singapore also wanted to check if watching immersive videos could cause one to develop unnatural cravings or unhealthy eating habits, such as binge eating. What they found was quite the contrary. The findings from the study suggested that watching food videos might just be a way to induce the feeling of fullness and reduce the amount of food consumed.

As Li explains, this could be really helpful for those who are looking to go on a diet and manage the portions of food they consume. This could also be put to use to curb appetites or manage compulsive eating behaviors.

The Influence of Smell on Eating Patterns

Olfactory influence is immense on eating patterns (Image via Pexels)

The experts also studied exposure to smell to see how auditory, olfactory, and visual stimuli in combination affect an individual’s cravings and eating habits. They repeated the experiment as before, only this time, adding the diffused smell of chocolate while the participants watched the same immersive video 30 times.

It was observed that people actually took 11% fewer M&Ms-or as it shows, one less piece of candy than what they had while watching the video without scent. On average, adding the factor of scent reduced the consumption of candy by four pieces overall among the participants in comparison to what the control group took.

The study also found that exposure to scents along with visual food aids might possibly lead to experiencing a sensory stimulation of actually tasting the food. Some researchers are terming this experience as “embodied cognition.”

This happens because the experience of tasting food and consuming it involves more than one sensory function. This is where the addition of food scents does the trick by heightening the effect of one’s satiety.

Researchers from the NTU team have said that they will be furthering the research procedures to test the influence of long-term exposures to visual and olfactory stimuli on a person’s food cravings. Mukbang or not, it is now quite clear that immersive video of candy consumption decreases craving for sugary stuff.

The study opens new dimensions for diet control plans and significantly helps people navigate through challenging routes for breaking persistent habits that might be unhealthy for daily living. We can now collectively bid goodbye to candy cravings.