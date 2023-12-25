Impact of Women Tears on Men's Aggression - Israeli Institute's Study Gives Surprising Results

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel recently conducted research aimed at studying the impact of women tears on male aggression.

This study discussed the chemical composition of tears and its impact on someone’s aggressive behavior, investigating its work mechanism that resembles social chemosignaling, typically found in animals.

The research, published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology, was led by Shani Agron who put some light on the social chemosignaling facet that is present in animals. In this article, we will explore more on the study done on the effect of women's tears on male aggression.

Research about women tears and its key insights

Women's tears contain chemicals that can reduce men’s aggression (image by Anthony Tran on unsplash)

The research was conducted at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and it was led by Shani Agron who found that women tears tend to reduce the aggression of men.

The apparent reason behind this is the combination by which tears are made. The composition of women tears and their effect on humans is very similar to the concept of social chemosignaling which is found in animals, especially rodents; it means that the aggression shown by men can fade away to an extent due to women tears.

Agron said (h/t Weizmann-usa.org):

“We knew that sniffing tears lowers testosterone and that lowering testosterone has a greater effect on aggression in men than in women, so we began by studying the impact of tears on men because this gave us higher chances of seeing an effect.”

To find out if something similar to chemosignaling exists in the human body as rodents, Agron's team collected women tears by making them watch sad movies. 25 men participated in the study and were asked to play a two-person monetary game where the other player was a computer algorithm, of which the participants were unaware.

They did this to make the participants angry as they were told that the opponent was cheating. Before starting the game, participants were asked to sniff mixtures that either contained women tears or saline. Both contained no odor or color and the participants were unaware of the composition of the solution.

The outcome of the test performed was as follows:

1. Men who sniffed women's tears showed a reduction by 40% in aggressive behavior in a two-person monetary game. This reduction in aggression shows a strong effect of women's tears on a man’s behavior.

2. The readings of the brain explained reduction in two specific regions of the brain that are linked to aggression i.e. the prefrontal cortex and the anterior insula when men were exposed to women's tears.

3. The decrease in brain activity is connected with the reduction in behavior of revenge-seeking, which ultimately shows the correlation between tears, brain activity, and aggression.

4. This research proves that chemosignaling affects aggression in humans contradicting the belief that it is only present in animals. The chemical signals produced by women's tears share the same work mechanism among mammals.

Implications of chemosignaling

Chemosignaling is mostly seen in animals (Image by dcstudio on freepik)

The study observed a chemical signal present in women's tears that acts as a potential regulator for aggression in males. This contradicts the statement that sorrowful tears are individually an expressive trait and indicate their function in personal situations.

The connection between tears, brain activity, and aggression contributes to a better understanding of the work mechanisms of human emotions. The link between olfaction and brain regions related to aggression shows a different influence between sensory perception and social behavior.

These observations unlock new aspects to discuss like real-life applications of chemosignaling due to women's tears.

The study implicated that women's tears induce chemicals that can reduce men’s aggression by 40%. It has been believed that chemosignaling, at first, was only present in animals but by this research, it has now been proven, to an extent, that it is present in mammals too.