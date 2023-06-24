Inside Marilyn Monroe's mind: Understanding her mental health struggles

One of the most captivating and timeless figures in history, Marilyn Monroe continues to intrigue us with her enigmatic persona. From her rise to stardom in the 1950s to her tragic and untimely demise, Monroe's life remains a subject of fascination, explored through countless books, art, and films.

However, one aspect that has haunted our perception of Marilyn Monroe is her mental health. In this article, we delve into the complexities surrounding Marilyn Monroe and mental well-being, shedding light on her struggles and the cultural reflections she embodies.

Marilyn Monroe's challenging background

Monroe's unseen struggles (Image via Courtesy of Netflix)

Born as Norma Jean Mortenson to a single mother, Monroe faced a tumultuous upbringing. Her mother battled severe mental illness, resulting in Norma Jean living in various foster settings and even spending time in an orphanage.

Seeking stability, she married young but soon found her life path altered when a photographer discovered her, catapulting her into the world of modeling and eventually global fame.

Pressures and harassment

Throughout her career, Monroe faced relentless scrutiny from the press. Gossip columns dissected her personal life, relationships, weight fluctuations and fashion choices.

The intense media attention and invasive coverage took a toll on her well-being, perpetuating the narrative of Monroe as a perpetual victim.

The controversial film "Blonde"

Contriversies arose over the movie 'Blonde' (Image via Siddhesh Mangela/Flickr)

The recent Netflix film "Blonde" presents a harrowing depiction of Monroe's life, emphasizing the horrors she endured.

However, some critics argue that the film's portrayal strays from reality and overlooks important aspects of Monroe's life, including her political views, acting technique and non-romantic relationships.

Additionally, the film downplays Monroe's struggles with mental illness, a significant aspect of her life that warrants exploration.

How was Marilyn Monroe's mental health?

Monroe's battle with mental illness was a pivotal part of her life. According to her doctor, she was diagnosed with manic-depressive disorder, now known as bipolar disorder.

She also dealt with a severe stutter and dyslexia and struggled with addiction to barbiturates and amphetamines. Monroe's mental health challenges included hearing voices and multiple suicide attempts before her tragic death in 1962.

Monroe sought treatment

Monroe's attempts at treatment (Image via Getty)

To address her mental health issues, Monroe sought help from a psychiatrist, receiving therapy five times a week.

At one point, she was briefly committed to the Payne Whitney Clinic and later transferred to the mental ward at Columbia Presbyterian. However, her experiences in the hospital were far from positive, as she described feeling imprisoned and subjected to the distressing sounds of other patients.

The multifaceted image of Marilyn Monroe

Monroe's legacy allows us to perceive her through various lenses, each revealing a different aspect of her complex personality.

She can be seen as a symbol of beauty, talented actress, misunderstood blonde, courageous survivor, victim of torment, substance abuser and someone who battled mental illness.

Monroe's image reflects our own desires, fears and vulnerabilities.

Finding meaning in Monroe's struggles

By acknowledging her struggles with mental illness, we gain a deeper understanding of her as a multifaceted individual. It's crucial to recognize the limitations of the film "Blonde" and separate fact from fiction.

Marilyn Monroe and her journey serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for compassionate support. In contemplating her challenges, some may discover unexpected solace and a renewed perspective.

Marilyn Monroe's life continues to captivate us, and her struggles with mental health play a significant role in shaping our perception of her. By exploring the complexities surrounding her mental well-being, we gain insight into the challenges she faced and the cultural significance she holds.

Monroe's legacy serves as a reminder to prioritize mental health, foster understanding and offer support to those who may be battling their own inner demons.

Poll : 0 votes