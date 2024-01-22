Is agitated depression a different diagnosis? How can I identify it?

Depression is complex and can various manifestations. Agitated depression is one of these. Major depressive disorder has become increasingly common and recognized.

Gimes have changed, circumstances have become worse, and people are spiraling into the depths of depression. MDD symptoms lie on a spectrum. The Diagnostic Statistical Manual recognises MDD as an official diagnosis, but what about the other manifestations?

It's important to know that DSM goes through regular updates. However, if a condition is not recognized by the DSM, it does not mean that it doesn't exist. Agitated depression is a blend of various symptoms, and it's valid to seek treatment for it.

What is agitated depression, and how can I identify it?

Agitated depression is characterised by all the symptoms of major depressive disorder.

The only difference is an increase in the intensity of agitation, irritation and volatility. As the name suggests, an individual with this condition experiences hopeless, helplessness and sadness. However, they also experience restlessness and anxiety.

You may be surprised to know but anxiety and depression are often co-occuring disorders. Think about the specific symptoms of depression. Let's understand physical movements.

The diagnosis criteria says that an individual displays either slowed movements or agitated and restless movements. Even though the two symptoms are different, they are considered to be the manifestations of depression.

Additionally, if you are experiencing the condition, you may also experience physical agitation. Your concentration and focus may become fuzzy as well, and all these symptoms add to the emotional burden of the condition.

Is agitated depression a different condition?

No, agitated depression has not been identified as a separate diagnosis in the DSM. Does it exist, though? Yes, it very well does.

While there's not a clear answer, most mental health symptoms and issues lie on a continnum. Moreover, your symptoms may be very different from that of other people, but that doesn't mean that your signs are not valid enough.

That can complicate the diagnostic process. Agitated depression symptoms can overlap with that of others, like anxiety disorders. A mental health professional can help you identify the differences between the conditions and recommend treatment accordingly.

How to treat agitated depression? Psychotherapy is the primary way of healing. Clinicians and mental health professionals are trained to identify symptoms in the DSM.

Thaat can lead to an underdiagnosis of various manifestations of mental health conditions. The good news is that even professionals are becoming open to the idea of complex manifestation. They are also working to identify the potential agitated depression causes and treatment modalities.

Therapy and anti-depressant medications are the primary treatment modalities for various manifestations of depression.

The diagnosis of agitated depression shows us that the symptoms and signs of mental health issues do not always exist in tight compartments. Sometimes, you can experience a blend or mix of emotions, and your condition still remains valid. Further research can help us better understand the condition.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

