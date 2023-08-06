Is Castor Oil Good for Your Eyes? Myths and Fads Explored

Since time immemorial, castor oil has been hailed as a miracle oil for a number of ailments. Used as a moisturizer, a laxative, a potent medication for hair growth, and a chest rub for congestion, it has donned many hats as a versatile problem solver.

However, according to a new trend on TikTok, the expectations from the oil seem to have gone a bit too far. That is because some TikTok users are claiming that the oil holds curative properties to treat vision complications. Doctors are having a tough time dispelling the myth of castor oil as a remedy for vision problems, and have issued warnings against rubbing it into the eyes.

Multiple videos of people applying this oil across their eyelashes, over their eyelids, and under their eyes have surfaced, which have garnered millions of views. These users have claimed that the oil could help treat issues such as cataracts, dryness, poor vision, floaters, and even glaucoma.

What Is Castor Oil?

Castor oil is a kind of vegetable oil that is obtained from pressing castor bean seeds. It has been traditionally used for scores of years by indigenous communities in herbal medicines to treat multiple health complications, practically anything from skin infections to bronchitis.

Although the oil is considered safe to be taken as a laxative, it isn’t as widely used anymore because of the side effects of vomiting and dizziness it can cause.

Is It Safe to Get Castor Oil in Your Eyes?

It does not come with the benefits some might think it to possess. (Image via Stylecraze)

This oil has moisturizing properties to an extent that make it a commonly found ingredient in eye drops, which are mostly sold over the counter. However, such products are formulated and tested specifically to treat conditions such as dryness and floaters.

Commercial-grade castor oil sold in bottles is never intended for use as a treatment in cases of these eye complications, since they often contain preservatives. It may also contain other irritants such as fragrances or dyes which may cause an infection.

There are users who swear that they have quit reading glasses after using this oil and others who claim that it has prevented an infection from progressing. However, according to experts, it has no association with treating any kind of eye disease. The most it can do is provide a bit of hydration to the eyes owing to the presence of ricinoleic acid in it. It may be so that because of this some people can have a clearer vision after application.

As per ophthalmologists, castor oil for eyes possesses no benefits and cannot cure conditions such as cataracts, cloudy visions, or glaucoma. These ailments occur within the structure of the eyeball, hence nothing put on the surface can penetrate deep enough to fix them.

Castor oil can be safely used on the skin for external use. But, putting it directly into the eye may cause infections and other eye risks. These include allergic reactions, inflammation, adverse reactions with eye medications, and unease.

Another word of advice that doctors are duly sharing is for people to not replace their eye medications with this oil in the hopes of “curing” any condition.