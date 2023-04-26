Is there a connection between music and brain cognitive function? A new study

A new study has found a surprising connection between music and brain cognitive function that can revolutionize how people with cognitive decline are treated. A randomized, controlled six-month trial conducted by scientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), HES-SO Geneva and EPFL Lausanne in Switzerland found promising results.

Music and brain: Study of music for brain health

There's a strong link between music and brain cognitive function. (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

The research group, based in Geneva and Lausanne, Switzerland, was particularly studying the amount of gray matter in four brain areas.

These areas are linked to the cognitive function of the brain. The volume of grey matter can tell us a lot about brain health. To study the connection between music and brain function, 132 participants were selected, aged 62 to 78.

They made sure that no one had any music training of more than six months during their lifetime. All were right-handed and were not dependent on any hearing aids. They had good physical and mental health and were divided into two equal groups.

Studying connection between music and mental health

To start with, the first group was given one-hour piano lessons each week, and its members were asked to practice five days a week for 30 minutes.

The second group of participants practiced active listening. They were also taught basic music concepts, including learning to identify individual instruments. Music is already known to have a positive effect on mental health and reduce psychological stress.

Several other advanced concepts were also taught to this group. At the end of the study, all participants were tested to find out the relationship between music and brain cognitive function.

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging scans were performed to observe grey matter changes. These parameters are essential to determine mental health status. Listening to music for mental health can be beneficial even if research is in its preliminary stages.

How music affects the brain?

After studying the connection between music and brain function, the study’s lead author Dr. Damien Marie explained:

“Learning to play an instrument or actively listening to music are cross-modal activities, eliciting not only the closely related sensorimotor domains (close or near transfer, e.g., auditory processing) but also more distant ones, for instance, processing speed, affective domains, memory, language, executive function or abstract reasoning, etc.”

There have been other studies regarding music and brain plasticity, but this study was unique, as it involved neuroimaging as well as behavioral metrics. After the study, Dr. Marie added:

“We know that frequency and duration of (music) training are critical for learning,”

Interplay between music and brain

Music and brain health are closely interlinked. (Image via Unsplash/Robina Weermeijer)

This study obtained both positive and negative results. Although improvements were observed in grey matter volume, age-related brain atrophy couldn't be prevented. There's also a strong link between stress and cognitive health.

Dr. Marie concluded:

“In this paper, we explain that we can slow down the aging process in some brain regions with music, that it relates to working memory and brain plasticity, but that our brain will not miraculously get younger with these interventions either. Atrophy is still present.”

Age-related brain decline is a matter of concern for everyone, and scientists are still trying to find a cure for it. Getting enough sleep is essential for improved mental health.

How to keep your brain young?

While studying music and brain cognitive function, scientists have understood that brain health depends on a variety of factors and not just music.

Nutrition and physical health also play an important role in brain health. Try to include healthy and nutritious foods to boost your brain and memory along with regular exercise.

