Most of us have at least once thought about a cough drop overdose when we have found ourselves consuming too many cough drops in a day for a persistent, irritating cough in the throat. Cough drops are sweet lozenges that temporarily cool down a sore throat, while also leaving a menthol aftertaste.

Though they are an effective solution for immediate action, consuming too many may make you sick. So in this article, we will try to find out if a cough drop overdose is possible, and how to stay away from any potential negative effects of the medicine.

What Are Cough Drops?

Before knowing about cough drop overdose, we should understand what cough drops actually are. They are throat lozenges, which are medically consumed to cure sore throats and reduce the pain caused by constant coughing. We must remember that cough drops are medicines that are intended to be consumed occasionally, in limited amounts, and only when needed.

What adds to the possibility of a cough drop overdose?

While it is hard to say exactly how many lozenges one would have to consume to experience cough drop overdose, we must remember that just like any other lozenge, cough drops also have plenty of sugar. Hence, consuming too many cough drops can lead to sugar spikes and in the long term, can cause weight gain.

People suffering from diabetes should try to avoid it completely. The cough drops, which are sold by companies as sugar-free, contain sorbitol, and overconsumption can lead to nausea, abdominal pain, and even diarrhea.

The cool aftertaste left by the cough drops is due to the presence of menthol, which targets nasal congestion. But consuming too much of menthol can cause the opposite of the intended effect and it may lead to the worsening of your cough, along with

Drowsiness

Headache

Stomach Pain

Fluctuating Blood Pressure

Vomiting

Difficulty To Breathe

Can you overdose on cough drops?

Well, to be said very clearly it is very rare that a cough drop overdose can ever occur. If we keep the sugar content aside, it is highly unlikely that one will experience a cough drop overdose just because of its menthol content. Although too much menthol intake can lead to the above-mentioned diseases, one needs to eat thousands of cough drops in a short amount of time for menthol poisoning.

Hence, the short answer is no, cough drop overdose is not possible unless you consume an incredibly high amount of the medicine in a short time. But that doesn't mean it won't cause side effects. Eating these very tempting lozenges in high quantities can make you fall very sick and hence, should be avoided.

If you are suffering from a sore throat and it is affecting your regular work, you can go for cough drops occasionally. However, it is always recommended to have proper medications, and if the problem persists, consulting a doctor would be the wisest thing to do.

Research on the effect of cough drops on pregnant women is yet to be done to a satisfactory extent, which is why you should always consult your prescribed physician before trying it to be safe from all the harmful side effects.