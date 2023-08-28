Is Cozy Cardio TikTok trend worth it?

The Cozy Cardio trend is yet another new fitness bomb that TikTok has dropped on us. The Cozy Cardio movement is a new at-home workout trend started by TikTok user Hope Zuckerbrow.

It basically aims to ease the pressure of strenuous exercise, making it a much more comfortable experience for people. This new rage is to make working out a relaxing feat for all, but does it really do justice to the purpose of working out to being with?

Experts seem to be at a fix putting a finger on the benefit factor of the trend given the comfort of the situation that it demands. Although it is meant to relax the body and mind, making the task of exercise more enjoyable, it is debatable whether it negates the goal of tough training.

Does the Cozy Cardio trend help relax your body and mind?

Visible gains cannot be achieved without training out of your comfort zone. (Image by iStockphoto via Pexels)

Started by TikToker Hope Zuckerbrow, the Cozy Cardio is where an individual engages in a low-impact workout regimen while staying comparatively relaxed.

According to Zuckerbrow, the purpose of this new method is to make working out appear more enjoyable than difficult and intimidating. She has since made a sequence of almost 30 videos on the trend, where she walks her viewers through the process of her regimen.

Waking up early, Zuckerbrow keeps it pleasantly relaxed with candles and her favorite coffee drink. She puts on a movie and then proceeds to walk on her walking pad at a very relaxed and comfortable pace. Additionally, in some of the other videos of Zuckerbrow, she is also seen doing her “cardio” in a robe, warm socks, and slippers.

Zuckerbrow’s content has garnered over two million views on TikTok, inspiring other users to take up this new approach to exercise and post their videos trying it out. As she states, this form of working out has given a new friendly dimension to her connection with exercise.

According to her opinion, society puts a bit too much pressure on women to appear a certain way, and that can affect their relationship with working out. What Zuckerbrow has started for herself and others seems to have become a form of “meditational self-love.”

According to experts, cozy cardio does have a positive intention of helping people overcome the fear and anxiety of working out. Zuckerbrow seems to understand this since she had “gymxiety” for years which made her scared of working out in public. Such an approach helps to develop a positive connection between beginners of workouts and the regimens themselves.

It can be a great way to stay calm and relaxed while taking up fitness challenges for the first time. By incorporating entertainment and comfort factors, it takes off the pressure of performance for performance’s sake during workouts for people.

Is Cozy Cardio a sufficient workout regimen?

Although cozy cardio seems to be helping people easily get into the workout routine by starting off on a relaxed note, experts have weighed in on the efficacy of the approach. According to them, a healthy balance needs to be struck between comfort and challenges that increase the body’s potential to improve.

If one is going to stick to doing comfortable routines, there cannot be a scope of gaining visible results because of the lack of tough training. Experts don’t mind a relaxed approach to start off with but they have duly asked us to be aware of not getting caught thinking that such a light approach will be enough for all times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio weekly. It is necessary for a workout to raise your heart rate to be qualified as moderate-intensity. So, if your workout is not making you get a bit sweaty, then you are not really reaching your potential to improve on the physical front.

Trying out something new does not always have to feel scary or difficult. However, it is essentially the mindset that counts in this regard. One cannot possibly expect to see improvements if they are not willing to come out of their comfort zones in order to have those gains. It does not matter whether you are doing a comfortable session or following a tough schedule. As long as you are pushing yourself to face uncomfortable new challenges, you are clearly winning!