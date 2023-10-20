Is the “dimple maker” trend on TikTok safe?

TikTok trends never fail to amuse, and this time it is the “dimple maker” trend that is doing rounds on the social media platform. As the name suggests, this trend is all about making dimples on the face. The hashtag #dimplemakers has received 60.9 million views on TikTok.

There is no doubt about it that dimples add to the beauty of a smiling face. However, experts are warning about the dimple maker trend, as it can cause permanent damage to the facial muscles. The trend makes use of some tools that help create temporary dents on the facial muscles.

Before delving deeper into the safety aspects of the trend, let us first know what it is actually about. Continue reading to learn more about this TikTok trend.

What is the “dimple maker” trend?

Dimples are beautiful. (Image via Unsplash/ Md Duran)

Little, organic depressions or indentations called dimples usually show up on the cheeks or other areas of the skin, such as the chin. They result from differences in the way the skin attaches to the underlying facial muscle anatomy.

It is well known that dimples are a hereditary characteristic. But the beauty industry never sits back when it comes to trying different methods to achieve an enigmatic look. The quest for such a look has given rise to the dimple-maker trend.

Dimple-maker tools are not new to the market. They have been existing for quite a long time. But the concept has gained traction on TikTok recently.

The cherry-shaped tool known as the "dimple maker" pinches the inner and outer edges of the cheek to produce a cute depression. It has a curved wire with pearl-like balls on the ends.

What are the harmful effects of dimple-maker tools?

Dimple making tools can create temporary dimples. (Image via Pexels/ Zen Chung)

Although these tools are frequently advertised as a means of simulating the appearance of natural dimples, using them can have negative consequences and present significant risks:

Infection: The use of dimple maker instruments increases the chance of infection by introducing bacteria into the skin. The pierced region may swell, turn red, hurt, and become inflamed. In more serious situations, this infection may spread and result in more serious health issues.

Scarring: Using these instruments may leave behind long-lasting scars. It's possible that the puncture wounds won't heal correctly, leaving the face with noticeable scars that are ugly and challenging to repair.

Pain and discomfort: Using these instruments to make fake or temporary dimples can be an uncomfortable process. Significant discomfort may be experienced both during and after the surgery.

Unpredictable outcomes: Using dimple maker tools may not always produce the desired results. It's possible that the dimples won't look symmetrical or natural, and the outcome won't live up to your expectations.

Experts warn that although dimple makers are a less intrusive and reasonably safe alternative to dimpleplasties, which involve surgically removing cheek muscle to generate dimples, there is still a chance of lasting nerve damage and scarring.