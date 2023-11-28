Is Drinking Peppermint Tea While Pregnant Good For Your Health?

Drinking peppermint tea while pregnant has been quite a favorable approach from old times to recent trends. While there are myriad benefits of drinking peppermint while pregnant, there are certain myths circling it too. Should you drink peppermint tea while pregnant? Is it safe? Today we will discuss on effects of drinking peppermint tea while pregnant.

What Is Peppermint Tea?

(Image via Pexels/Dagmara Dombrovska)

Peppermint tea is one of the most used herbal medicines in pregnancy worldwide. This is like many other herbal teas that are prepared from natural leaves. The peppermint plant is an aromatic herb native to Europe and Asia. The peppermint plant is also known to create essential oils that include menthol, limonene, and menthone. These are associated with the smell of peppermint, which is because of its menthone content. It is also caffeine-free.

Is Drinking Peppermint Tea While Pregnant A Good Idea?

(Image via Pexels/Leah Kelley)

Peppermint Tea is a widely consumed drink and a tea of preference by many during pregnancy. While there might not be adequate research on the scientific benefits of peppermint tea for pregnancy, it has still proved to be a relaxing and beneficial agent. Peppermint tea has been considered preferable to oolong tea, green tea, or black tea that contains caffeine.

The bigger thing is the absence of caffeine in peppermint tea which makes it all the more beneficial. Caffeine is a severely harmful component for pregnant people. Drinking Peppermint Tea while pregnant acts as the perfect substitute for coffee providing similar relaxing properties to your mind and body.

Peppermint tea does not have any known side effects which is a good trust factor but many instances have reported that over-dose of this tea (more than two cups a day) can cause an upset stomach or dizzy head. It is better to ingest peppermint tea within a contained proportion.

Studies have shown drinking peppermint tea while pregnant doesn’t harm you or your baby.

What Are The Benefits Of Drinking Peppermint Tea While Pregnant?

(Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Peppermint tea like many other herbal teas is known to provide quite a wide range of benefits while pregnant.

· Eases heartburn

· Cures repeated headaches

· Curbs vomiting, anxiety, and nausea

· Eases troubled tummy

· Prepares uterus for labor

· Helps with pre-eclampsia

· Eases flatulence

· Improves sleep

Is Mint tea safe to drink during pregnancy?

(Image via Pexels/Peter Olexa)

Peppermint tea is widely believed to be safe and healthy to consume during pregnancy but it should be avoided in large doses. It is best to drink no more than 2 cups a day of Peppermint Tea while pregnant.

Peppermint Tea is known to promote menstruation (your period) therefore it is always recommended to wait till your first trimester if you’re worried about consuming peppermint tea.

If worried, you should also consult your gynecologist and dietician for better details.

How To Prepare Peppermint Tea?

(Image via Pexels/Abdur Rahman ®)

Peppermint Tea is a helping agent for your pregnancy. Here’s a quick recipe on how to prepare peppermint tea-

Ingredients:

1 and ½ cups of Peppermint leaves (freshly plucked preferably)

3 cups boiling water

2 tbsp of honey

1-2 cloves of cardamom (optional)

Lightly give the peppermint leaves a crush before adding to the pot. Add the boiling water to the pot. You can add one head of clove or cardamom for extra taste. Wait till the leaves release aroma. Now strain the tea and add honey for sweetness. You are good to enjoy the sips.

Peppermint tea is quite an excellent remedy for pregnancy pains and discomforts. It is a hundred percent herbal remedy with zero side effects if consumed properly. Peppermint tea is a relaxing drink and soothes one mentally. But if concerned you should seek medical consultation. Apart from all that, peppermint tea is quite the drink you should opt for during pregnancy.