Is flaxseed gel worth the hype? What you should know about the TikTok skin trend

Flaxseed gel is the latest beauty trend making waves on TikTok. Promoted as nature's Botox, hundreds of users claim that homemade flaxseed gel reduces wrinkles and improves skin texture.

However, medical experts are warning beauty enthusiasts against this trend as there is little to no scientific evidence to back these claims.

A TikTok user documented her experience using flaxseed gel as a mask

Nature's botox (Image via Unsplash/ Karyana Panchenko)

One TikTok user, Courtney Snell, posted a video of herself using homemade flaxseed gel as a mask and tagged it #NaturesBotox. She used to get Botox injections but decided to use this at-home concoction after watching others try it.

Snell documented the results of her flaxseed gel mask in a follow-up video, where she claimed that her lines seemed to have reduced.

However, medical experts have weighed in on this trend, and they are not very impressed. Many medical experts have stated that flaxseeds applied topically to the skin are not Botox.

Cosmetic Botox is a neuromodulator that causes temporary muscular paralysis to smooth out wrinkles and reduce the appearance of fine lines. On the other hand, flaxseeds do not have the same properties as Botox.

Is flaxseed gel really nature’s Botox?

Great sources of omegas and minerals (Image via Unsplash/ Sam Moghadam)

People make flaxseed gel by soaking dry flaxseeds in boiling water and storing the mixture in the fridge for 24 hours to allow it to congeal.

However, medical experts have warned that applying this gel to the face can cause contact irritation, dermatitis, or even an allergic reaction. Apply natural oils like olive oil, coconut oil, or avocado oil as head-to-toe moisturizers instead.

The biggest risk of using this at-home concoction is that someone could follow this as medical advice and information. This gel is not credible medical advice and people should avoid using it. She also warns that anything applied to the skin can be absorbed into the bloodstream, so people should approach home skin treatments with caution.

Should be used without any medical expert (Image via Unsplash/ Jessica Felicio)

While flaxseeds are a great source of omegas, minerals and fiber when ingested, the claim has been debunked that flaxseeds applied topically can reduce wrinkles or translate to the same effect as cosmetic Botox. It is recommended that women under 50 should consume about 25 grams of fiber daily, which is more than a tablespoon of flaxseeds.

As with any trend that has gone viral on social media, people should seek credible sources for medical information and proceed with caution. TikTok users should be wary of following trends that have no scientific basis.

Applying this gel or any untested beauty hack to the skin could lead to adverse reactions, and people should be mindful of the risks.

In conclusion, the flaxseed gel trend is not supported by scientific evidence, and users should approach it with caution.

Experts have cautioned against using it and advised that natural oils are preferable for moisturizing the skin. It is vital to use credible sources for medical advice and information and avoid relying on social media trends for health and wellness instructions.

While these seeds are a great source of nutrition when ingested, applying them topically to reduce wrinkles is not a viable solution.