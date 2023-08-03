Is Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic dead? Chilling CCTV footage reveals new details

The young Goldman Sachs analyst, John Castic, was seen on surveillance camera leaving a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage just before he went missing on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

In the video released by WPIX, John Castic, 27, can be seen walking by a pizza delivery truck on the night he disappeared after leaving the Bushwick nightclub in a light-colored flowery shirt and khaki trousers. Following a search his body was discovered on Tuesday, August 1, in the waters of Newtown Creek, less than a mile from where he disappeared.

A man spotted a bloated, shirtless body floating in the English Kills, a branch of the East River tributary, near 1100 Grand St. on Tuesday around 11 am. It was discovered that the shirtless body was of John Castic. Other than drowning, the body showed no visible evidence of trauma, according to police sources.

John Castic’s death shocked everyone

David Solomon, the chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, mourned the tragic loss of the "dedicated, driven member" of the investment bank's controllers team.

He said,

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing. “Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family.”

Castic lived in Lower Manhattan. After attending a performance by the electronic band Zeds Dead, he vanished around three in the morning, according to police and his friend Sara Kostecka. He texted his buddies to let them know he was calling an Uber home, and they never heard from him again.

According to theories surrounding his disappearance, he might have opted to take an unregistered taxi in an effort to go home, but now that his body has been found and authorities are looking for additional evidence and security footage. At this point, authorities can’t confirm any wrongdoings.

It has happened twice recently that a man has disappeared nearby the Brooklyn Mirage and then been discovered dead in the same creek. Karl Clemente, 27 years old, was denied entry to the location on June 11 and, according to sources, was discovered dead in Newtown Creek a few days later.

Despite reports that Clemente's death did not seem suspicious, it was unclear whether either guy was the victim of foul play.

While his friends and family mourn the untimely demise of the young man, an investigation is underway to determine the actual cause of John Castic’s death and how he fell into the creek.