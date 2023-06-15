Is Illinois Salmonella Outbreak Linked with Ground Beef? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

The recent Illinois salmonella outbreak has been linked with the consumption of ground beef, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The outbreak began on April 25, with the latest case reported on May 18. So far, 26 confirmed cases of Illinois salmonella outbreak have been identified in Chicago, Lake, Kane, Will Counties, DuPage, McHenry, and Cook.

Officials have found a small number of cases in the surrounding states as well. These cases are under investigation by the state health departments and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

26 confirmed cases of Illinois salmonella outbreak have been identified. (Photo via Pexels/Lukas)

The specific source of the ground beef linked to the Illinois salmonella outbreak has not yet been identified. However, health officials are urging people to follow safe food handling guidelines when cooking and consuming ground beef.

According to the IDPH, ground beef should be cooked at an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit and the temperature should also be checked with a food thermometer. Officials believe some of the people affected from the Illinois salmonella outbreak have consumed undercooked ground beef.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating the link between the Illinois salmonella outbreak and ground beef and are yet to find out the exact source of the affected meat. Until then, officials are encouraging residents to follow proper food safety practices, not only with ground beef and meats but with all foods at this time.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is basically a bacterial infection that affects the intestines and causes fever, diarrhea, and stomach pain. While it usually goes away on its own in a few days, severe symptoms require immediate medical attention.

Salmonella Causes

Salmonella can be caused due to consuming contaminated food or water. Some common food sources include undercooked or raw meat, raw eggs, unpasteurized milk, raw vegetables and fruits, and packaged and processed foods and meats. It can also be caused due poor personal hygiene, such as not washing your hands after using the washroom.

Outbreaks from animals include chickens, guinea pigs, lizards, turtles, and hedgehogs. Animals and people can carry the salmonella infection in their intestines and feces.

Raw meat can cause salmonella. (Photo via Pexels/Los Muertos Crew)

Salmonella Symptoms

The symptoms of salmonella affect the stomach and the GI tract. Some of the common symptoms include:

stomach cramps

diarrhea

fever

headache

vomiting and nausea

blood in the stool

chills

Symptoms appear between six hours and six days after a person is infected and last anywhere between four to seven days. It is also important to note that some strains of the infection can affect the blood, urine, joints, bones, and the nervous system and may lead to serious complications.

Salmonella infections are quite common in summers and can affect anyone. However, people with greater risks include seniors, children, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems. Salmonella treatments generally include consuming lots of fluids to prevent dehydration and antibiotics to manage symptoms such as stomach pain and vomiting.

Treatment includes consuming lots of healthy fluids. (Photo via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

Practicing Good Hygiene is Important

Practicing good hygiene is also important to prevent salmonella infection in the first place. People should wash their hands with water and soap frequently or use a sanitizer before eating or preparing foods, after using the washroom, after touching pets and animals, and after coming home from a crowded area.

Moreover, keep raw and cooked foods separately, wash raw vegetables and fruits before consuming them, and keep cooking surfaces and utensils clean. Always drink clean, filtered water, and avoid consuming untreated water.

