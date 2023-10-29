Is the Japanese morning banana diet good for you?

The Japanese morning banana diet was conceptualized by Osaka pharmacist Sumiko Watanabe, for her husband Hitoshi Watanabe in 2008 and over 730,000 books were sold in that year.

The diet gained popularity after Hitoshi Watanabe posted his results on one of Japan's largest social networking sites Mixi. He lost 37 pounds (17 kg) in weight. This diet includes bananas and room-temperature water for breakfast. Other meals can be your usual meals. One snack is allowed while dairy and ice cream are discouraged.

Is the Japanese morning banana diet effective?

Bananas are among the high-fiber fruits (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

This diet aims to reduce the amount of food you eat and hence helps with reducing the overall calorie intake throughout the day. The reason this diet gained popularity was its flexibility. This diet is easy to follow and requires no headache. You can shop and cook as you usually do except for the fact that bananas are the main fruits to buy. This diet also recommends rice for lunch or dinner.

The morning banana diet can help with weight loss since the dietary fiber present in bananas can make you feel full thus reducing your food intake. This plan also encourages walking for better health. No special purchases or supplements are required thus saving money.

Most parts of this diet can be followed at your convenience. However, there is no scientific evidence that proves the effect of this diet on weight loss. This diet also discourages foods with sugar, including sweets, ice cream, and soda. It also discourages ultra-processed foods, including fried food, crackers, pizza, and fast food.

Potential side effects of the morning banana diet

The morning banana diet restricts the amount of food eaten in a day (Image via Unsplash/Lotte Löhr)

Due to a lack of adequate research on this type of diet, it is difficult to say how will this diet be effective. Cutting the amount of food definitely helps with weight loss but it isn't a permanent option for ideal body composition. This diet is a transition into healthy eating and good lifestyle practices.

The plan also expresses concern about stress caused by exercise. However, many experts do not agree and believe that exercise is crucial to get the best results. It has to be kept in mind that diet plans are not magic and our body's metabolic systems are complex hence results might vary. The Japanese morning banana diet might be easy to follow but might not be effective for weight loss.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

