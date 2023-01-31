Is Marsala Wine Good for You?

Marsala wine is a popular cooking wine that's fortified after going through the fermentation process.

It has a characteristic dry flavor and is often sweetened for use in the preparation of desserts. It contains no grains and hence is naturally gluten-free as well. It's made with a blend of grapes and is usually fortified with a spirit such as brandy.

It can also be enjoyed as a beverage. Blandy’s Rainwater Madeira, Dry Sack Sherry, and Nonna Pia’s Balsamic Glaze are among other wines that are similar to Marsala. In this article, we bring you facts about Marsala wine and discuss the health aspects of this popular beverage.

What Is Marsala Wine?

It's available in three colors: gold (dry), amber (semi-sweet), and ruby (sweet). It's more popular as a cooking wine than a beverage.

Due to its high alcohol content and strong flavor, the serving sizes are usually small. The sweet version contains more sugar and is usually used for desserts. The dry version is generally used in chicken Marsala.

It can also be used in savory dishes with turkey, veal, mushrooms, and beef. Various cooking sauces can be prepared from this wine as well. Marsala wine is also used in fruits and desserts, including Tiramisu and cheesecakes.

Dry Marsala Wine

It contains less sugar than other versions. Dry wine is ideal for cooking savory dishes that include meat, chicken, mushrooms, and pork.

The alcohol content is slightly higher due to the fortification using distilled spirits like brandy, which makes it perfect for use in the preparation of meat and similar dishes. Wine can enhance the flavor of red meat, prawns, risotto, and other similar continental dishes.

Potential Health Benefits of Marsala Wine

Fortified wines and regular wines are quite similar in this regard. Here're the potential benefits this wine might offer:

Rich in Antioxidants

Wine contains antioxidants like catechin, epicatechin, and proanthocyanidins. Resveratrol is another notable compound known to prevent heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

All antioxidant compounds fight harmful free radicals that can cause oxidative stress in cells. It has to be kept in mind that the grape skin present in wine contains several beneficial plant compounds.

Good for Heart Health

A paper published in the Permanente Journal indicated that light to moderate drinking might be associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, as well as a 30% reduced risk of dying from heart disease. Marsala wine is expected to have similar benefits.

A 4-week study of 69 people published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that drinking red wine increased levels of HDL (good) cholesterol by up to 16%. However, long-term consumption of alcohol can lead to damaged arteries and cardiomyopathy.

Downsides of Marsala Wine

There're several downsides to such alcoholic beverages. The World Health Organization has indicated that any amount of alcohol might be harmful to our health.

Marsala contains more sugar than regular red wine and can cause insulin and blood sugar spikes. That can cause weight gain too. It's recommended to restrict to two servings per day. Dry wine contains less sugar compared to the sweeter version. Try to use minimal amounts of sweet wine while preparing desserts.

Fortified wines, including Marsala wine, can contain up to 17–20% alcohol, compared with 10–15% for regular wine. Consumption of alcohol can cause dependence and withdrawal symptoms when discontinued. Excess alcohol consumption can cause liver disease, weight gain, brain damage, and heart failure. While cooking meals, use minimal amounts of wine for better health.

How Much Marsala Wine Can I Drink per Day?

As per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans published by the Department of Health and Human Services, one alcoholic beverage per day for women and two for men is considered moderate drinking.

Drinking with caution can help you get some benefits due to the antioxidant content in grapes. If you have any health conditions, remember to consult your doctor before including any alcoholic beverage in your diet. There's a significant connection between alcohol and depression. When using Marsala wine for cooking or drinking purposes, try to look for ones that are certified organic.

