Is paraffin wax hand therapy worth it? Here's everything you need to know

Paraffin wax hand therapy is getting quite popular for its effective and soothing nature in various skin care routines be it in the spas or in salons. Paraffin wax is known for its soothing and healing properties, which can help with the reduction of stiffness in the joints and improve blood flow, making your hands feel relaxed.

Paraffin wax also has uses other than being a natural soother in the making of candles, cosmetics, and insulators.

In this article, we will discuss more about paraffin wax, its uses, benefits, and steps for paraffin wax hand therapy.

Paraffin wax hand therapy: What is paraffin wax and its benefits?

What is Paraffin wax? (Image by prostooleh on Freepik)

Paraffin wax is synthesized with the help of saturated hydrocarbons; it is a white colored soft solid. When it comes to cosmetics, paraffin wax is quite useful as when applied to skin, it makes skin softer.

On application, it moisturizes our skin and also opens up pores which allows the removal of dead skin cells, thus providing softer and fresher skin. Further, a natural emollient like paraffin wax itself can also help in relieving dry skin conditions like atopic dermatitis.

In addition to this, paraffin wax is also known to provide relief from the pain of arthritis by acting as a heat therapy for the joints. Paraffin wax for arthritis enhances the blood flow in the joints leading to the relaxation of muscles, and, in turn, reduces the stiffness in the joints.

Moreover, this heat therapy is also known to help you with a faster recovery from sprains and is recommended for various joint mobility related problems.

Paraffin Wax Hand Therapy

Guide for in-home hand therapy (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

The application of paraffin wax for better skin can be done at home by going to a spa or salon. One can easily go to any spa where they offer paraffin wax hand therapy and get it done within 30 minutes.

Steps for in-home hand therapy:

First, you need to melt the wax and check its temperature which should be around 125°F. Make sure that it is not too hot for your hand. Before applying the wax make sure you apply some lotion like olive oil and your hand is free of water droplets. This will make it easy for you to remove the wax afterwards. Now, your hand should be dipped into the container consisting of paraffin wax. After taking your hand out of the container, wait for it to dry. After drying, repeat this step to form enough layers on your hand. After the formation of layers, cover your hand with plastic and with a hand towel, and keep it intact for 15 minutes. Finally, with the help of soft tissue, the wax should be removed gently. One should not forget to apply moisturizer after the entire process.

However, one should consider the side effects of paraffin wax hand therapy and make sure they do not have too sensitive skin as when it is applied to sensitive skin, it may form rashes and itchy red bumps in the body. If you have a condition of poor blood circulation, diabetes, open sores, or regularly face numbness in your hands, it is better to not get it done. Proper medical advice should be taken from health experts before going for it.

Paraffin wax hand therapy can be very helpful as it can moisturize your skin as well as help you with joint pain. However, one should be careful about the proper usage and the safety steps that are to be followed in order to avoid any mishaps. If any side effects are observed, make sure you get it checked as soon as possible.