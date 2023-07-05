Is the Postpartum Hair Loss Normal? Everything New Moms Need to Know

Postpartum hair loss, or "postpartum telogen effluvium," as doctors call it, is a common occurrence. The experience of becoming a new mother is joyful and life-changing. However, there are some unanticipated changes that come with childbirth, in addition to the innumerable delights. Postpartum hair loss is one such undesired change.

After giving birth, you're not the only one who may have noticed more hair in your brush or on the shower floor. While it is all normal, there are certain ways to manage it.

Why Does Postpartum Hair Loss Occur?

Hormonal changes are the main reason behind postpartum hair loss. Increased estrogen levels during pregnancy lengthen the hair cycle's growth phase, which reduces shedding. Hormone levels fall after childbirth, causing hair follicles to enter the resting phase. Following delivery, there is typically an increase in hair shedding that can be felt between three and six months later.

When Does Postpartum Hair Loss Start?

Hormonal changes during pregnancy promote hair growth, producing thicker, fuller locks. Postpartum hair loss, on the other hand, begins when hormone levels begin to return to normal after the baby is born.

New mothers often experience shedding of hair. (Image via Pexels/ Yan Krakau)

In most cases, hair loss begins three months after giving birth. This period can vary from woman to woman, with some beginning to lose their hair as soon as one month after giving birth, while others wait until four to six months later.

Although the time frame for postpartum hair-loss can vary, it often lasts for several months. It's crucial to keep in mind that each woman's experience will likely be unique and that the timing and severity of postpartum hair loss can be affected by a variety of variables, including hormone changes, genetics, and general health.

How To Stop Postpartum Hair Loss

Although hair loss postpartum is inevitable, there are things you can do to lessen it and encourage healthy hair growth:

Be Gentle: Avoid rough brushing or styling as this might make the hair even more brittle. Consider using wide-toothed combs and using mild hair care techniques.

Maintain a Nutritious Diet: A balanced, vitamin and mineral-rich diet encourages good hair health in general. Eat more meals rich in iron, zinc, biotin, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Hormonal changes are the main reason behind hair fall after pregnancy. (Image via Pexels/ Yan Krakau)

Keep Hydrated: Water is essential for maintaining the health of your hair, so be sure to always stay hydrated.

Manage Stress: Being a new mom comes with stress and challenges. Find good stress management techniques, such as regular exercise, the use of calming practices like yoga or meditation, adequate rest, and support from friends and family.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles: Stay away from tight braids, buns, and ponytails that pull or yank on your hair. The hair follicles may become more stressed as a result of these hairstyles. When feasible, choose looser styles or let your hair remain open without any ties or braids.

Use Gentle Hair Care Products: Select shampoos and conditioners that are moderate and gentle and free of sulfates and other harsh chemicals. Look for products that support hair health and development. The use of styling items that can weigh down hair should be limited.

Use gentle hair care products. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Consult a Professional: If you want specific guidance or have questions regarding your postpartum hair-loss, consider speaking with a dermatologist or trichologist.

Many new mothers go through a temporary, natural phase known as postpartum hair-loss. Even though it can be unsettling, comprehending the reasons behind it and knowing that it is a typical aspect of the postpartum experience can help put your mind at ease.

Remember that when the hair growth cycle controls itself, your hair will gradually revert to its pre-pregnancy condition.

Poll : 0 votes