Is Robert Hoagland missing or dead? Internet's most infamous mystery explained

Connecticut resident Robert Hoagland disappeared in 2013 and was discovered dead nine years later in New York, where he had been residing under a false name, according to a statement from the Newtown Police Department.

On December 5, 2022, Hoagland—who went under the name Richard King—passed away in Sullivan County, according to authorities.

According to NBC News, Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Connecticut, on July 29, 2013, after failing to pick up a relative from the airport and skipping work.

Police said that he was last seen at a petrol station in the town, and they discovered his automobiles, wallet, mobile, and medication there as well.

Theories about Robert Hoagland disappearance

Robert Hoagland was married to Lori and had three sons. Max, their oldest child, has a history of drug abuse and was in treatment at the start of 2013. Robert quit his job as a waiter to work as a real estate appraiser and for a friend's legal company, where the compensation was better.

Lori traveled to Turkey in July 2013 with a group of friends. Two of the family's laptops were taken while she was gone. Robert thought Max had taken them to sell or trade for drugs.

Investigators discovered that Robert went to an abandoned industrial building in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to confront a group of guys, who Max claimed were his 'associates' in the theft.

Robert was last seen at a petrol station on Church Hill Road on Sunday, July 28, 2013. His disappearance attracted a lot of media interest, including a segment on the Investigation Discovery series "Disappeared."

"Disappeared: A Family Man," the title of the Investigation Discovery episode, aired in 2016. Hoagland, who was originally from California, was a chef and real estate appraiser.

Hoagland withdrew $600 from a bank account before disappearing, according to a 2014 investigation by NBC Connecticut, but he left the rest of his money behind. That sparked rumors of sightings across the nation, but none could be independently substantiated.

Was Robert Hoagland ever found?

An investigator remarked, six months after Hoagland had vanished:

"He could literally be anywhere."

The investigation was deadlocked until December 5, 2022, when the Sullivan County Sheriff's Patrol received a call reporting a heart attack at a home in the Rock Hill neighborhood of Thompson.

According to the police, a guy unexpectedly passed away at a home in Rock Hill, New York. When his flatmate dialed 911, the man had already passed away by the time emergency personnel arrived. The flatmate knew him as Richard King.

The nine-year mystery then started coming to light after an additional inquiry revealed that Richard King had documents with the name Robert Hoagland.

"The detectives learned that Hoagland had been living in Sullivan County since around November 2013 and was using the name, Richard King," Newtown Police Detective Lt. Liam Seabrook said.

Robert Hoagland cause of death

After almost ten years, the mystery surrounding Robert Hoagland’s disappearance has finally been solved. Hoagland is believed to have relocated to upstate New York and used the alias Richard King there.

His family was shocked to learn about Hoagland after all these years and were left with more questions than answers. His remains were delivered to the Sullivan County Coroner, who conducted an autopsy to ascertain the circumstances of his passing. There was no evidence of any wrongdoing, according to authorities.

Officials from Newtown said that they have no plans to disclose any additional information and expressed their sympathies to Hoagland's family, as it appears that there was no criminal element to Hoagland's disappearance.

