Is Ronnie Coleman now broke? Rumors run wild after bodybuilder puts his house on sale

Since bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman put his house up for sale, rumours have been swirling surrounding his economic condition. Some reckon he has hit a financial roadblock after a rough couple of years.

Besides putting his house up for sale, he also expressed willingness to sell other items from his list of prized possessions, much to the worry of his fans. So, is Coleman indeed broke?

Before that, let's find out who is Ronnie Coleman and his claim to fame

Who is Ronnie Coleman?

Ronnie Coleman, born Ronald Dean Coleman, age 59, is a retired professional bodybuilder. After exploring his luck in various fields, Coleman made a relatively smooth entry into the world of bodybuilding.

Early on, he got the opportunity to train at the Metroflex gym, where he trained under Brian Dobson, a popular name in the bodybuilding circuit. He trained Coleman for the upcoming Mr. Texas bodybuilding competition, which he won in the heavyweight and overall categories.

Coleman's rise to fame has been slow but substantial. After a few failed attempts to win the Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman registered his first win in 1998. He held the title for a staggering eight years before he was dethroned by Jay Cutler in 2006.

After participating in a handful of other contests and championships, Coleman finally announced his retirement from bodybuilding in 2007.

Why do some people think that Ronnie Coleman is now broke?

Coleman recently put his house up for sale via a public appeal. Moreover, he also expressed his desire for selling all his home gym equipment, some of his prized shoes, a video game machine, a decline bench and dumbells, among others.

Netizens expressed their concern over the video and shared some positive and uplifting comments. One wrote:

"This man is a legend, and that stuff is priceless, especially his gym equipment. Stuff should be in a museum of its own."

Another said:

"The internet needs to push this man and his story. There is so much respect and flowers that this man deserves."

Coleman has been struggling with his health for a while. Because of his rigorous routine and the extreme limits to which he pushed his body, Coleman has had to face some serious repercussions.

The bodybuilder experienced his first massive injury in 1997 when he seriously herniated a disc while squatting with a 600 kg weight.

Post this incident, things went downhill. He has had to undergo around 13 surgeries: twice on his neck, twice on his hips and nine times on his back.

Most of these surgeries have unfortunately been unsuccessful, due to which Coleman now has to rely on wheelchairs and crutches to travel long distances. Moreover, these surgeries were also a financial burden on him, costing him millions of dollars, which is why fans think that he could be selling his house.

So, is Ronnie Coleman actually broke?

As it turns out, Coleman isn't broke yet. He just wants to move into a new house with his family after living in his luxurious Texas home for about 26 years.

That's one of the primary reasons he put up the house for sale. As part of the plan, he hosted an Open House for interested buyers, which he posted on Instagram:

As opposed to popular consensus, Ronnie Coleman is not broke. Much like his bodybuilding career, he's just looking for the next big upgrade.

Despite suffering a multitude of health issues, Coleman is in good spirits. Maybe not so rigorously as before, but he continues to train and maintain a healthy diet as much as he can. His story is a classic example of pushing against all odds, something everyone can learn from.