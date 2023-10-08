Is Running the Best Exercise for Depression? Study Shows That They Are Good as Antidepressants

Is running the best exercise for depression? A small study was presented at the October 2023 European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Barcelona. It compared the effects of antidepressants and running therapy on depressive symptoms.

In the last decade, there has been much debate about the use of anti-depressants in the treatment of depression. While a lot of individuals continue to benefit from their use, some researchers have conveyed their concerns over it.

As a consequence, many mental health professionals and researchers have shifted to adding natural treatments to their treatment processes. Exercise seems to be a forerunner.

Study findings: Is running the best exercise for depression?

The study showed that both antidepressants and running therapy had comparable results on the participant's mental health. However, the latter also had positive effects on physical health, thus providing greater benefits for the participants.

It would not be entirely right to say that running is a replacement for anti-depressants, but it can definitely be a good addition to help many individuals. In another study, the researchers wanted to understand the effect of aerobic and resistance exercises on older persons. These individuals displayed low-grade depression symptoms.

The study tested the question, is running the best exercise for depression, by assigning 439 older persons to three groups: a control group, a group that was advised to engage in resistance exercises and the other group engaged only in aerobic exercises. Interestingly, it was found that there is no effect of resistance exercises on symptoms.

However, individuals who were in the aerobic group reported the highest reduction in depressive symptoms. This study is especially helpful for clients who are not very keen on taking medications as part of their treatment process.

While the study was conducted on a small scale, the benefits of running for managing symptoms of depression are universally recognized. It is important to note that the study was conducted on older adults and it can be difficult to generalize the results to other age groups.

However, exercising is an excellent add-on to an existing treatment plan. For instance, many mental health professionals generally ask clients to introduce physical activity into their routine irrespective of their mental health condition. Is running the best exercise for depression? Most likely, any aerobic exercise is likely to benefit you in the long run.

