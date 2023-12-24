Is sleep divorce becoming the new normal? Look at why Cameron Diaz is promoting It 

Recently, a new term has emerged named sleep divorce and people are trying to normalize it. Film star Cameron Diaz herself commented that sleep divorces are normal. According to her, the personal space of the individuals should be the priority, even in a relationship, and creating a balance between togetherness and personal freedom is vital for a healthy relationship. People can have separate bedrooms and rest individually.

Not only Cameron Diaz, there are many people out there who agree with this statement. A study was published in July claiming that over one-third of Americans prefer to sleep in different beds.

In this article, we will discuss the term sleep divorce, the different opinions of people on it, and its possible benefits.

What does Cameron Diaz have to say about sleep divorce?

Not getting enough sleep can worsen the mood (image by rawpixel.com on freepik)

Cameron Diaz is a famous American actress who is married to Benji Madden. Recently, in a "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, Diaz commented on the emerging topic of sleep divorce and said that we should normalize separate bedrooms.

According to Diaz, couples should have their personal space while at least resting. This will help create a balance between being together and having time for themselves. Cameron Diaz said:

"To me, I would literally — I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."

A survey was performed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and they found out that over one-third of Americans agree with the term sleep divorce. Almost 45% of men and 25% of women prefer to sometimes or constantly sleep in a different room to adjust to their partners.

There are many people who agree with Cameron Diaz, like Dr. Seema Khosla, who is a pulmonologist and a representative at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. She said (via Upi.com):

"Although the term ‘sleep divorce’ seems harsh, it really just means that people are prioritizing sleep and moving into a separate room at night when needed."

She continued:

"We know that poor sleep can worsen your mood, and those who are sleep-deprived are more likely to argue with their partners. There may be some resentment toward the person causing the sleep disruption, which can negatively impact relationships."

What is sleep divorce and its benefits?

One-third of Americans prefer to sleep in different rooms away from their spouses (image by gpointstudio on freepik)

Sleep divorce means when couples prefer to sleep away from each other in different bedrooms sometimes or persistently. This ensures quality sleep for both of them. Couples decide to do so because of the following reasons such as snoring, tossing, turning, snatching blankets, different sleeping patterns and many more.

Getting disturbed while sleeping can create bitterness among the couples, ultimately affecting the entire relationship. According to the American Psychological Association, loss of sleep can diminish the functioning of emotions and increase the risk of anxiety. There are 30% of adults and 90% of adolescents who are not getting sufficient sleep, which shows how much prioritizing resting individually is important.

The benefits of sleep divorce are as follows:

1. By choosing sleep divorce, partners try to solve the challenges related to sleep by resting without their partners in separate rooms without tampering with the emotional connection of the relationship.

2. Another benefit of sleep divorce is the enhancement in the quality of sleep. Undisturbed sleep can result in a better mood and improved functioning of emotions.

3. Sleeping in separate rooms gives the couples their personal space, which ultimately paves the way to a better and healthier relationship.

Sleep divorce may sound harsh, but is a good practice for couples who are not able to sleep properly in the same bed with their partners.