Is Vladimir Putin dying from cancer? Russian president's health declines rapidly, say reports 

With anxiety over US-Russia relations mounting, rumor has it that Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is not healthy. Now, reports suggest that the 70-year-old could be suffering from cancer or Parkinson's and that his health is deteriorating. There have been constant rumours that the Russian President's health has been declining in recent months. He has seemed frail in public appearances and often grips tables for support.

Whether it is true or not, many are saying that his health has declined rapidly. So we've gathered everything you need to know about Putin's health.

Vladimir Putin Health Update: What are some of the various sources saying about his health?

Recently, President Vladimir Putin's health has come under the public eye. People have noticed a scar on his neck during Orthodox Easter services last month. They also say that sometimes he walks with a limp and appears to have something wrong with his right arm.

many notice scar on his neck. (image via Instagram @vladimirputin.russia)

Some say he grips the table tightly where he sits during cabinet meetings. People think that perhaps he could be in severe pain.

Is Putin Suffering From Cancer?

Officials told Newsweek in June that they believed Putin had been treated for "advanced cancer" in April, but the following month CIA director William Burns said there was "no convincing evidence" that Putin has Parkinson's or cancer. He also said that the fact that the Russian president keeps a close circle of advisors around him could just mean he's a "hypochondriac."

speculations are being made that putin might have cancer. (image via instagram @vladimirputin.russia)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that President Putin is in good health, following speculation over his health.

Vladimir Putin Cancer Speculations

Speculation about Putin's health has been rife ever since he canceled his end-of-year press conference for the first time in a decade. The Kremlin offered no explanation for the cancellation, adding fuel to the fire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is spending more time at his residence outside Moscow. He reportedly conducts video meetings from home which could be evidence that he does not want to be seen outside or in the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin is spending more time at his residence outside Moscow. (image via instagram @vladimirputin.russia)

A Russian Telegram channel called General SVR said that Putin was ailing from pain in his head and blurred vision, according to a social media source believed to run by a former Russian intelligence officer.

It is important to note that while there are rumors and speculation about Putin's health, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that he is suffering from cancer or any other serious illness. As with any individual, however, his age and lifestyle could make him more susceptible to health issues, and it remains to be seen how his condition will develop in the future.

