“It was a nightmare come true” - Mother of 12-year-old girl who is in coma after vaping

A 12-year-old girl named Sarah Griffin has been put in an induced coma after vaping. Sarah’s mother, Mary, told The Sun that her daughter almost died as she suffers from asthma too, and was left breathless.

When Sarah began coughing one evening while getting ready for bed, her family initially assumed it was an asthmatic symptom. She tried using her nebulizer and inhaler all night to lessen her symptoms, but nothing really helped with the coughing.

As Sarah continued having breathing problems the next day, she was rushed to a hospital in Belfast, Northern Island. Her oxygen levels were very low when a nurse examined her vitals. The X-ray revealed that Sarah had a seriously damaged lung, which meant that her other lung was operating above and beyond and her asthma had gotten worse.

She was also discovered to be infected. All of those factors caused Sarah's body to drastically deteriorate. Mary stated:

“There were tubes, wires and machines everywhere - it was heartbreaking to see her like that. As her mum I just felt so helpless - it was a nightmare come true. Sarah has an older brother and two younger siblings and trying to explain to them what was happening was awful.”

How does vaping affect your lungs?

Although vaping is frequently promoted as a less dangerous alternative to traditional tobacco smoking, there are dangers involved. The implications on long-term health are still being investigated.

The following are some pulmonary effects:

Lung irritation: Due to exposure to chemicals and particulate debris, vaping can cause lung irritation and inflammation. Shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing are a few symptoms that may result from this. Certain lung disorders, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), may be made worse by it.

Reduced lung function: Similar to the effects of smoking, long-term use of vaping devices may eventually result in decreased lung function. Breathing difficulties and a reduction in lung capacity may arise from this.

Increased risk of respiratory infections: Vape can erode the respiratory tract's immune system, leaving people more vulnerable to bronchitis and pneumonia.

It's crucial to highlight that the long-term health impacts are still not fully recognized. The research that is now available, however, points to the fact that it is not without risk, particularly for the lungs.

How to heal lungs from vaping?

Here are some actions you can take to encourage lung healing and general respiratory health if you've been vaping and are worried about how it might affect your lungs' health:

The best strategy to encourage lung recovery and lessen the chance of additional damage is to fully stop vaping. Lung tissue can get irritated and harmed by nicotine and the substances in vape liquids.

Stay clear from settings where you can be exposed to secondhand smoke because it can irritate your lungs even more.

Your respiratory health can suffer from high amounts of stress. It can be advantageous to engage in stress-reduction practices such as mindfulness, yoga, or meditation.

How is Sarah doing?

Sarah had to be induced once more after the initial attempt to awaken her from the coma failed.

The following day, the team made another attempt to awaken her from her coma. The Griffin family began to restore faith in Sarah's recovery when the physicians successfully revived her. The young girl returned home a few days later and has been gradually getting better, albeit the experience has had long-lasting effects on her health.

Experts are raising the alarm more and more, cautioning against the known and unknown consequences of vaping, such as collapsing lungs, "vaper's tongue," and several other illnesses.