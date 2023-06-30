Itching During Pregnancy: Understanding Causes and Finding Relief

Due to the increased blood flow to the skin, itching during pregnancy is rather typical. The skin on your abdomen is stretched as your pregnancy advances and your baby grows, and this may cause itching.

Pregnant women frequently experience skin changes during pregnancy .

Mild itching is typically nothing to worry about, but if it becomes intense, it may indicate obstetric cholestasis, a serious liver disorder. Less than one in 100 pregnant women are affected, but this requires medical treatment.

What Causes Itching During Pregnancy?

There are several things that can cause itching during pregnancy, including:

Changes in hormones: Oestrogen and progesterone are two pregnancy hormones that can have an impact on how hydrated and oily the skin is. Dryness and itching might result from these hormonal changes.

Skin stretching and expanding: The skin extends and expands as the baby grows to make room for the developing breasts and tummy. Itching may result from this strain, especially in the tummy, breasts, and thighs.

Hormonal changes may also cause pregnancy itching. (Image via Pexels/ Garon Piceli)

Increased blood flow: The body receives more blood during pregnancy to support the developing fetus. The skin may become more sensitive and vulnerable to itchiness and irritation due to the increased blood flow.

Hormonal changes: Itching due to dry skin can be brought on by hormonal changes, increased sweating, increased blood flow, and dry skin itself.

Responses to allergens: Pregnancy can increase sensitivity to several allergens, which can cause skin responses and itching. During pregnancy, some women may have worsening allergy symptoms or the onset of new allergens.

Cholestasis of pregnancy: Pregnancy-related cholestasis is a liver condition that can result in severe itching during pregnancy, especially on the hands and feet. Pregnancy-related cholestasis is characterized by reduced or obstructed bile flow, which causes the body to accumulate bile acids.

Rash on Face During Pregnancy

During pregnancy, facial rashes are common and can be uncomfortable and embarrassing.

Hormonal changes, increased blood flow, and greater skin sensitivity can be blamed for these rashes. Melasma (dark spots), acne, and sensitivity-related rashes are typical pregnant facial rashes.

Some may experience facial rashes during pregnancy. (Image via Unsplash/ Ignacio Campo)

It's crucial to remember that these facial rashes are mostly harmless and tend to go away or get better after pregnancy. However, it is advised to speak with a dermatologist or healthcare provider if your facial rash causes you severe discomfort or if you have any worries about it. They can offer pertinent advice and suggest relevant, pregnancy-safe skincare products or treatments.

Managing Itching During Pregnancy

Pregnancy itching can be bothersome, but understanding the causes can help you implement appropriate strategies.

Here are some ways to manage your itching during pregnancy:

a) Moisturize: Apply a mild, fragrance-free moisturizer frequently, especially after bathing, to keep your skin nourished.

b) Prevent Additional Drying and Irritation: Avoid hot water and harsh soaps. Instead, use lukewarm water and mild, hypoallergenic soaps.

c) Wear Loose, Breathable Clothes: Opt for loose-fitting, cotton clothing that promotes airflow and lessens friction on your skin.

Keep your skin moisturized. (Image via Unsplash/ Cassidy Rowell)

d) Use mild Skincare: To prevent additional irritation and inflammation, use mild, pregnancy-safe skincare products.

e) Consult a Healthcare Provider: For correct evaluation and advice, consult your healthcare provider if the itching becomes severe or is accompanied by other symptoms.

It is crucial to understand that while itching during pregnancy might occasionally be natural, it can also be an indication of a problem or underlying issue.

You can control pregnancy-related itchiness and have a more relaxed and assured road to motherhood by paying attention to the supplied information and obtaining professional guidance when necessary.

It is crucial to speak with your healthcare professional if you have severe or chronic itching so they can properly assess the situation and offer advice.

