Japanese Plums May Prevent Hypertension, a New Animal Study Discovers

A new study has found that Japanese plums may effectively control high blood pressure. Published in the journal Hypertension Research, researchers at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University have found surprising evidence that suggests concentrate from the Japanese plums may prevent hypertension, which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease.

According to researchers, medicines alone can’t reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with high blood pressure. So, in order to solve this issue, they investigated the effects of bainiku-ekisu, an infused juice concentrate of Japanese plums.

What is Bainiku-ekisu?

Japanese plums' concentrate is mostly processed into juices and wines. (Photo via Pexels/Any Lane)

The fruit, also called “Ume” in Japan, contains toxins and is mostly processed into wines and juices to make it safe for consumption. The infused juice concentrate of Japanese plums, however, is quite famous in Japan and has been touted as a healthy and natural remedy for preventing heart diseases since the 18th century.

There are also numerous claims that suggest the concentrate can prevent all kinds of heart disease, though there is no scientific evidence to support these claims. However, experiments on muscle in blood vessels have shown that Japanese plum concentrate can weaken growth-promoting signals induced by angiotensin II. Angiotensin II is a circulatory hormone that plays a major role in high blood pressure.

How Do Japanese Plums Concentrate Work: What Did the Study Find?

To identify how concentrate of Japanese plums work, Professor Satoru Eguchi, the senior investigator and co-corresponding author of the study, alongside Dr Hirotoshi Utsunomiya, a professor in the Department of Rehabilitation at Osaka Kawasaki Rehabilitation University, used mice models.

Researchers first injected mice with angiotensin II to induce high blood pressure and then gave them bainiku-ekisu and just plain water. They found that mice which were given Japanese plum concentrate had no harm to their vascular system. It was also found that the enlargement of the aorta in the heart was minimal compared to mice that only received water.

Researchers also found that Japanese Plum’s concentrate weakened the infiltration of immune cells, which are generally associated with inflammation that leads to hypertension.

Japanese Plum’s concentrate weakened the infiltration of immune cells associated with hypertension. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Furthermore, to examine how the concentrate actually prevents high blood pressure, researchers investigated molecular pathways associated with glycolysis. Glycolysis is the process of breaking down glucose and is linked to high blood pressure-induced hypertrophy.

As per Professor Eguchi, in high blood pressure, a shift from aerobic metabolism to glycolysis is experienced since there is a lack of oxygen available in the cellular environment. This particular process of switching causes an increase in oxidative stress and further leads to inflammation, vascular stiffness, and severe cardiovascular diseases.

As a result, it was found that the concentrate prevented this switch and provided protection by managing harmful metabolic changes in the body. Researchers suggest that more studies are needed to identify exactly which compound could be behind the protective effects.

What Are the Symptoms and Causes of High Blood Pressure?

Most people with hypertension have no symptoms for years. However, people who do experience symptoms may notice the following:

shortness of breath

severe headaches

nosebleeds

Meanwhile, when it comes to causes, there is actually no clear cause of hypertension. Medical experts believe that several factors can be responsible for it, including:

a sedentary lifestyle

unhealthy eating habits

high alcohol consumption

smoking

certain medications like NSAIDs, immunosuppressants, and oral contraceptives

tobacco use

kidney problems

recreational drug use

Consumption of alcohol is linked to high blood pressure. (Photo via Pexels/Isabella Mendes)

If you experience sudden symptoms of high blood pressure, see a doctor immediately to get a proper diagnosis and treatment. Hypertension, if left untreated, can lead to serious complications such as stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, eye damage, peripheral artery disease, and kidney disease, and may also cause complications during pregnancy.

