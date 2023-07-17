Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke while performing in Hartford; runs offstage

A Jason Aldean concert last night in Hartford ended abruptly as the singer suffered a heat stroke, exhibiting signs of distress in the middle of his performance. The concert was a part of Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour that began on Friday, July 14.

Aldean started showing discomfort while singing “Crazy Town” which he struggled to get through.

The show has been rescheduled after the incident, Xfinity Theatre authorities confirmed in a Twitter post. However, the rescheduled date for the Hartford, Connecticut concert has not been disclosed to the public yet.

Jason Aldean showed symptoms of heatstroke mid-concert

Jason Aldean started showing symptoms of exhaustion due to excessive heat while performing the song “Crazy Town” at a Hartford concert on July 16. After struggling to complete the song, the singer backed off from the microphone to cough.

Although he tried to finish the song after a pause, he could barely end the song. He eventually ran off-stage and didn’t return to resume his performance.

The show’s venue, Xfinity Theatre, later tweeted a clarification, where they declared that Aldean’s concert would be “rescheduled for a future date.” The post put forth an appreciation for the patience shown by Aldean’s fanbase.

A representative of the singer has confirmed that Aldean was doing well after suffering from heatstroke on stage.

Fans react to Jason Aldean's heatstroke

In a video message posted to his Instagram stories, Jason Aldean apologized to his fans for leaving the show midway. The “Big Green Tractor” singer informed that he had to undergo some IV treatments since the episode, but he was feeling a lot better now.

Following the post, fans flooded the comment section extending their concern and wishes. Here are some reactions:

K.C. Schweizer @kc_schweizer #JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT . Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay!

The American country music singer also explained to his followers the reason why he got unwell on stage, stating that he played too much golf in the hot weather the day before. Aldean believes he suffered a bout of dehydration combined with heat exhaustion.

Aldean addressed the severe weather issues during his concert and added that a lot of people have checked on him since the incident in Connecticut.

The concert was a part of the Highway Desparado Jason Aldean tour about which his wife, Brittany shared a post on Instagram. She shared that she would be joining Aldean for the tour next weekend alongside their children.

Aldean is scheduled to have two shows next Thursday and Friday in Ohio.