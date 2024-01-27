Jazz Jennings weight loss – how did this American YouTuber lose so much weight?

Jazz Jennings weight loss is something we have all come across on the internet. On Friday, January 19, she posted on her social media handles, telling her followers that she had lost 70 pounds. She proclaims that she feels healthy, in body and mind.

Jennings, a trans activist, YouTuber, and TV star, began her weight loss journey in 2021 and revealed that she gained before because of binge eating. She was suffering from mental health issues and to escape that, she started binge eating and gained nearly 100 pounds.

She revealed that having added that extra weight, she was humiliated and fat-shamed. She could not do many activities. Therefore she decided to start her fat loss journey.

Jazz Jennings weight loss journey

Jazz Jennings on her early weight loss days(Image by Jazz Jennings/Instagram)

Jazz Jennings was struggling after transitioning from male to female during her teenage days. In 2015, her show I Am Jazz first aired. She decided to talk about her weight gain in November 2021. She revealed that she gained all the extra pounds because of her binge eating habits to cope with her depression and unspoken struggles.

In an honest note to her fans, she wrote:

"As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities. My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years."

She also later revealed that she is keen to make changes and change her body for the good.

"I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body," she wrote. "I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I’m fighting to win."

In the seventh season of her show "I Am Jazz", Jennings further talked about her struggles and why she gained the extra weight. She said that her body felt like a cage and she felt shamed and trapped in it. In July 2022, she shared a photo that showed Jazz Jennings weight loss.

Jazz Jennings weight loss progress

She gained 100 pounds from binge eating(Image via Instagram)

Jazz Jennings weight loss journey started in June 2022. Her brother was of great moral support to her and helped her to push past her limits. On January 19, she posted a picture of her in a bikini, next to a beach.

She captioned the picture:

"70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years. I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit."

Jennings was always open to her fans about her struggles and got huge support from them. She has now gained confidence and feels comfortable and proud of herself.

Jazz Jennings is an inspiration for her fans

An inspiration(Image by Jazz Jennings/Instagram)

Jazz Jennings weight loss journey is very inspirational according to her fans. It takes a lot of courage to talk about mental health. She pushed herself and changed her lifestyle and within a year, she lost so much weight. Her journey will inspire many others to talk about their struggles.