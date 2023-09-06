Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, President Biden is negative

The White House said on Monday, September 4, that US first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19. The reports came just days before President Joe Biden is scheduled to go to a Group of 20 summit in India.

President Joe Biden also underwent testing for the virus, and his results were negative. Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, said the president would continue to undergo routine testing and would be kept an eye out for any signs.

The last time Jill Biden experienced COVID was in August of last year when she had mild symptoms. President Biden tested positive in July 2022.

Are there any changes in President Biden’s travel plan amidst Jill Biden’s COVID-19 positive reports?

Jill Biden’s COVID-19 positive reports came just prior to the week that is going to be busy for President Biden. On Thursday, September 7, he is slated to leave for the G20 conference in India. On Sunday, September 10, he is expected to spend a day in Hanoi where he will meet with Vietnamese leaders.

An administration official told CNN on Monday that there have currently been no changes made to his international travel arrangements.

Are COVID-19 cases rising in the US?

As the fourth viral season since the introduction of the coronavirus approaches, Jill Biden's diagnosis coincides with increased awareness of COVID-19.

Early summer data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention revealed a modest rise in hospital admissions, ER visits, and positive COVID-19 tests—although not by nearly the same amounts as in previous summers.

After reaching a record low in late June, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals has since begun to increase. The CDC reports that for the week ending August 26, the most recent week for which data is available, there were over 17,400 persons hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of almost 16% from the week before.

Since early July, the number of emergency room visits in the United States with a Covid diagnosis has increased. According to the CDC, 2.3% of ER visits had a Covid diagnosis in the week ending August 19, up from 0.5% in the week ending July 1.

Safety precautions

Masking is necessary in the wake of COVID-19 cases rising. (Image via Pexels/ Anna Shvets)

The same precautions against COVID-19 are advised, such as masking, keeping in bed while ill, getting tested for COVID-19 if exposed or exhibiting symptoms, and remaining up to date on vaccinations.

The CDC also says that increasing interior ventilation can aid in illness prevention. To do so, you might open windows, put on fans, and use air filters to purify the air.

New COVID boosters that target one of the XBB types are anticipated to receive approval from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks.