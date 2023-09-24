Joan Collins reveals why she prefers sleeping on her back, secrets to her timeless beauty

In the world of glory, Dame Joan Collins has been a timeless icon, not just because of her successful acting career, but also due to her age-defying beauty. In a recent interview in the Telegraph, Joan Collins gave a brief analysis of her beauty regime. She also cleared the rumors about her undergoing facial surgery.

For years, there have been speculations about Collins undergoing facial surgery due to her ageless appearance. However, she cleared the air, saying:

"A lot of people think I've had a ton of work done. To set the record straight: I have not."

"I haven’t had Botox, I haven’t had any tweakments, I haven’t had fat injections, and honestly, when I look at the women who have – certainly a lot of women in their 40s – it appals me," she added further.

The Simple Beauty Rituals That Work for Joan Collins

Collins' beauty regime is basically accessible to all. She relies on a 5.50 pounds Nivea cleanser, which she uses to remove her makeup before applying a facial night cream by Charlotte Tilbury.

Moreover, she said that she tends to sleep on her back more than often. The reason behind this is to avoid the dreaded "scrunchy face" that can develop when one sleeps on one side. Her dedication to these practices has given her the result in the form of her radiant skin.

Another skincare tip Joan Collins revealed is a French moisturizer, which she continues to re-apply on her skin throughout the day, especially after washing her hands. This highlights the importance of keeping your skin hydrated to reduce the aging of your skin.

Keeping it Minimal

Joan Collins sticking to the basics (Image by Getty Images)

Joan Collins, when it comes to makeup, keeps it to the basics and minimal. She considers lipstick as her go-to cosmetic. Lipstick seems to be a small choice but has a lasting effect and is an important contributor to her ageless look.

However, Collins' beauty is not just due to her minimal makeup or simple daily routines, her disciplined diet is also an important aspect to be considered. She stated that she has bid farewell to certain foods like doughnuts and hamburger buns. Thus, keeping a command of her food intake has also helped her maintain her beauty standards.

"I don’t understand why people seem to find self-discipline so hard. For me, it’s really very simple: I want to look, feel and be a certain way, and I know I won’t get any of those things if I’m a glutton," she said.

Dame Joan Collins was inspired by other legendary actresses who aged like a fine wine, such as Helen Mirren and Judi Dench. She believes that taking care of one's skin and embracing the natural aging process can lead to a more promising appearance.

In conclusion, Collins' ageless beauty regimen reminds us that sometimes, simplicity and self-care are the true keys to attaining that timeless beauty. She continues to inspire us all.