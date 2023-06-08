Jodie Comer Halts Broadway Performance amid New York’s Air Crisis

The severe air crisis in New York City led actor Jodie Comer to leave her Broadway performance early on June 7. Eyewitnesses said that Killing Eve's award-winning star, Jodie Comer, who has been nominated for a Tony award, arrived 10 minutes late for the matinee performance. The actress announced that she couldn't continue the show after three minutes into it.

There is an emergency in New York at the moment, with regard to the air quality. The air quality in New York, according to Mayor Eric Adams, is "very unhealthy" due to the enormous stretches of smoke that have swept across multiple northeastern states, as a consequence of over 400 active wildfires in Canada.

What Caused Jodie Comer to Halt the Performance?

Jodie faced breathing problems due to poor air quality. (Image via Instagram)

Since Tuesday, June 6, there has been an air quality alert in New York City due to smoke from Canadian wildfires blowing in its direction. Since then, local officials have issued warnings advising citizens to stay indoors since the air quality is poor. In addition, the skyline of Manhattan has taken on a burned orange color, and the air is filled with the scent of a burning campfire from the fires' ashes.

Prima Facie and other Broadway productions have not stated how the air situation will affect upcoming performances or the 2023 Tony Awards, which are slated to be broadcast live on Sunday, June 11.

How Does Wildfire Smoke Affect The Human Body?

Because wildfire smoke contains a variety of toxins and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), it can have a major negative influence on a person's health.

Issues with the respiratory system can result in a variety of respiratory problems, such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and sore throats. Wildfire smoke may worsen pre-existing respiratory illnesses like bronchitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The small particles in wildfire smoke can enter the lungs deeply, causing inflammation and harming the lung tissues. Long-term respiratory problems, compromised lung function, and an increased risk of respiratory infections can all result from prolonged smoking exposure.

Canadian wildfire is causing problems. (Image via Pexels/ Pixabay)

Wildfire smoke contains dangerous toxins that can enter the bloodstream and cause heart disease. Heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems may become more likely as a result. Additionally, the smoke's small particles might irritate blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart and circulation issues.

The chemicals and particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, leading to symptoms including redness, itching, watery eyes, a runny or clogged nose, and a sore throat.

Can Wildfire Smoke Cause Nausea?

Yes, some people may experience nausea after being exposed to wildfire smoke. Pollutants such as particulate matter, gases, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are all present in wildfire smoke. These irritants may also have an impact on the digestive system in addition to irritating the respiratory system.

Several symptoms, such as nausea and digestive distress, can be brought on by inhaling smoke and the toxins it is associated with. Depending on factors like the individual's sensitivity, general health, and the degree and length of smoke exposure, the precise reactions and symptoms can differ from person to person.

Wildfires may cause several respiratory problems as well as nausea. (Image via Pexels/ Vlasyslav Dukhin)

Is Jodie Comer Fine?

Jodie Comer exclaimed, "I can't breathe in this air," as she was assisted from the stage. Attendees were informed that a replacement would take over when Comer left the stage. Jodie Comer reportedly experienced difficulty breathing, owing to the poor air quality in New York City, as per a show representative who spoke to the Hollywood Reporter.

A stage manager reportedly took Comer off stage around 10 minutes into the matinée performance after she informed the audience that the air was making it difficult for her to breathe.

Given her recent health scare, it is unknown if Jodie Comer will attend Sunday's awards presentation, which will take place at the United Palace.

